After Conor McGregor, leaked documents reveal UFC payouts for Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, Ronda Rousey, Jon Jones and more

Recently, several UFC fighters' contracts have been made public as part of an ongoing antitrust lawsuit filed against the UFC by former middleweight Cung Le. As part of the lawsuit proceedings, the contract details of undefeated former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov were first disclosed. More recently, the specific terms of Conor McGregor's UFC contract were also revealed publicly through the lawsuit.

Since then, through the ongoing lawsuit proceedings, the UFC contracts of several other high-profile fighters have been made public. These include the contract details for Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, Jon Jones, Ronda Rousey, BJ Penn, and many others.

Paychecks of UFC fighters revealed

Brock Lesnar’s Income Breakdown:

The former WWE champion and beast incarnate, Brock Lesnar, made his boxing debut in 2008, quickly rising to the top of the company and becoming the UFC’s heavyweight champion. His income from the last matches was revealed, one from 2011 and one from his last fight in 2016.

- $3,000,000 for the match against Alistair Overeem

- $8,000,000 for the match against Mark Hunt



Jon Jones’s Earnings:

Jon Jones is considered the most destructive heavyweight champion in the world. Currently out of competition, he was supposed to fight at UFC’s 295. Jones is currently the highest-paid heavyweight champion ever.

- $2,278,553 for the fight against Rashad Evans

- $1,566,196 for the fight against Vitor Belfort

- $2,750,000 for the fight against Chael Sonnen — Sonnen received $1,050,000

- $1,173,560 for the fight against Alexander Gustafsson

- $1,237,880 for the fight against Glover Teixeira

- $3,637,500 for the fight against Daniel Cormier 1 — Cormier received $1,140,000

- $2,677,530 for the fight against Ovince St. Preux



CM Punk’s Payout:

The former WWE champion left pro wrestling in 2014 and tried his hand at UFC in 2016. Punk failed and only had two matches in the UFC, losing both. Punk’s income from the match against Mickey Gall was revealed.

- $1,042,736 for the match against Mickey Gall



Ronda Rousey’s Payout:

Ronda Rousey, considered the pioneer of women's mixed martial arts in the UFC, had an impressive win streak of 10 victories. She fought a total of 12 times in the UFC and lost her last two bouts.

- $574,720 for the fight against Liz Carmouche

- $1,817,907 for the fight against Miesha Tate

- $870,969 for the fight against Sara McMann

- $1,063,688 for the fight against Alexis Davis

- $1,458,282 for the fight against Cat Zingano

- $2,642,204 for the fight against Bethe Correia



BJ Penn’s Income Breakdown:

BJ Penn is the former UFC lightweight and Welterweight champion his income from 2011 to 2012 was revealed

- $400,000 for the fight against Jon Fitch

- $475,000 for the fight against Nick Diaz

- $250,000 for the fight against Rory MacDonald



