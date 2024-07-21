After Davante Adams Asks Tom Brady to Unretire for Raiders; NFL Journalist Recommends QB for USA Olympic Flag Football in LA 2028



Tom Brady has nothing more to prove in American football. He has won every possible honor and will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on the first vote in four years. However, there is an excellent chance that will help him develop his business while also making more people appreciate the game he enjoys.

As flag football becomes an official Olympic sport in 2028, the National Football League will lead the way in its growth. After Davante Adams asked for Tom Brady to come back to the field, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, during a recent interview on the Rich Eisen Show, contrasted this possibility to the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, when NBA players formed the “Dream Team” to dominate.

The former Patriot will be 50 years old during Olympic Flag Football In 2028

While having the finest NFL players representing the United States would draw a lot of attention to the game, the rest of the world may be wary of allowing the best players to compete.

As a result, Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow may not get the opportunity to represent the country since they are still under contract to play professional football and their teams are reluctant to risk harming their most valuable players.

However, the lack of those All-Pro quarterbacks does not mean the US flag football team's gold medal hopes are over. As the debate between Pelissero and NFL Red Zone presenter Scott Hanson progressed, they highlighted recently retired players who can still perform well. This was when Hanson mentioned that Brady would be ideal for the job:

“Tom Brady, in that setting, would be phenomenal.”

Brady maybe 50 years old when the Olympics start in Los Angeles. However, as he has demonstrated throughout his NFL career, age is only a number.

The former Patriots quarterback, who is still in condition, can dissect opponents despite being 20 or 30 years older than most of them. More crucially, a gold medal for Team USA would increase global interest in flag football and, therefore, American football.

Davante Adams wants Tom Brady to join Raiders

While Tom Brady continues to try to purchase a minority stake in the Las Vegas Raiders, at least one great player hopes Brady returns to the field.

Davante Adams spoke on "Club Shay Shay" with Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe, where he voiced optimism that Brady will come out of retirement for the second time and play quarterback for the Raiders. Adams stated that he would take Brady even if he was 58 years old.

"Hell yes. You gonna talk about how old he is. I don't care. I don't care," Adams told Sharpe. "Tom knows how I feel about him. And the other part of it is, I think I'd be the first person to play with Tom and Aaron (Rodgers). So, that'd be pretty cool. He's gotta still be able to throw it better than half these dudes in the league."

Brady would most certainly be the greatest quarterback on the squad if he wanted to put his broadcasting career on wait for another year and return to the field.

Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew II will be the top quarterback candidates in Las Vegas for the 2024 season.

Jimmy Garoppolo was the starting quarterback last season, but he was benched in late October in favor of O'Connor. Garoppolo missed two games due to injury and won only three of his eight starts. Adams' dissatisfaction with Garoppolo's accuracy was later chronicled in Netflix's "Receiver."

Garoppolo is currently with the Los Angeles Rams, but he is suspended for two games for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy.

There has also been conjecture that Adams may be moved to the New York Jets to rejoin with Aaron Rodgers, but nothing has come of this.

