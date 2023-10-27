After Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and John Cena, WWE superstars want Dave Batista to make comeback amid actors strike

Some WWE stars have successfully built their names outside of WWE in the world of cinema and Hollywood. Former WWE champions like The Rock, John Cena, and Batista have made notable strides in the entertainment industry.

Recently, Hollywood has faced challenges due to an ongoing writers’ strike. As a result, WWE stars John Cena and The Rock have made appearances on WWE television after a prolonged absence. Now, WWE stars have expressed their desire for Dave Batista to make a return amidst the writers’ strike.

WWE star Corbin, speaking on Chris Van’s show, stated, “And now you have Batista kind of whispering: ‘Hey, man, I have nothing to do right now.’ You know, and part of me is like, ‘Hey, guys, come on.’ We’re all trying to work here.”

Bobby Lashley wants Batista to return to WWE

Former WWE champion Bobby Lashley has also reacted on Batista and said he loves Dave and would love to see him back in WWE.

On talking about his potential match against Dave Batista, he said, “Dave is definitely somebody I would love to have a match with. It would be something that would do some huge box office numbers.”

All you need to know about Batista

WWE signed Dave Batista in the late 2000’s. He worked in WWE from 2002 to 2010 as a full-time pro wrestler. Batista was one of the major faces to set the Blue Brand of WWE. He won WWE championships four times during his career.

Dave’s all-time rivals in WWE were John Cena, Undertaker, The Great Khali, and Triple H. He made his return to WWE at WrestleMania 30, won the Royal Rumble the same year, and the main event of WrestleMania 30, competing against Randy Orton and Daniel Bryan.

Batista made his Hollywood debut in early 2006 and pursued his career full-time as an actor after 2010.

He last appeared on WWE programming on the road to WrestleMania 35, involved in the rivalry with Triple H.

His career was on the line. He lost the matchup and ended his career in WrestleMania 35. Batista has mentioned in the past his retirement from pro wrestling is a legit retirement, not unlike the other wrestlers who came out years after announcing their retirements

