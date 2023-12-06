After Elon Musk, Andrew Tate and brother Tristan also denounce GTA 6 post trailer release for THIS reason

Former four-time kickboxing champion and controversial social media icon Andrew Tate always manages to keep himself in the headlines for expressing his debatable takes on various matters, from women to politics.

Tate, along with his brother, hosts an online podcast on the streaming platform Rumble by the name of TateSpeech. Recently, brothers discussed a lot of things, including self-proclaimed Top G claiming he is better at soccer than Ronaldo and Messi.

Tate Brothers even discussed the recently dropped trailer for the most-awaited video game Grand Theft Auto 6. Rockstar Games dropped the trailer, which gained more than 90 million views in less than 24 hours.

A fan asked online to share their thoughts on the GTA 6 trailer. Cobra Tate ducked the question and passed it on to his brother Tristan Tate.

Tristan Tate expressed, "He had played Grand Theft Auto 1 when he was probably eleven or twelve, he used to play games where you have to save a princess and conquer the evil with your brother referring to icon games like Maria and Contra.”

Tate later explained why he hates the Grand Theft Auto franchise: “I’m not a fan of anyone under the age of 18, 21 maybe, playing video games where the goal is to shoot police officers.”

Elon Musk reacts to GTA games

Twitter CEO and billionaire Elon Musk also reacted to the much-awaited trailer of Grand Theft Auto 6. A Twitter X user by the username Dan expressed that he hasn’t played any of the GTA editions.

Elon Musk's comment under the comment expressing his view on why he does not like the Grand Theft Auto franchise, “Tried, but didn’t like doing crime. GTA5 required shooting police officers in the opening scene. Just couldn’t do it.”

Grand Theft Auto 6 will be released in 2025.

