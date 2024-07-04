NFL superstar QB’s relationships and links have always been the talk of the town. There is generally a lot of conversation around his ex-Gisele Bundchen but his former partner Bridget Moynahan is often overlooked.

The 53-year-old Blue Blood actress; Bridget Moynahan is said to have found her happily ever after according to a recent source who spoke to Life & Style magazine.

The Hollywood actress following her high-profile split with the NFL star Tom Brady is reported to be in an “incredibly happy place” right now.

Bridget Moynahan’s love story rewritten

Brady and Moynahan started dating during the prime years of the New England Patriots quarterback in 2004. However, this relationship came to an end immediately in a couple of years unexpectedly in 2006.

The Hollywood actress then goes on to settle down with a businessman who became her rock and finally gave her all the love she deserved.

The name of the gentleman; Andrew Frankel, the source revealed, "Bridget [Moynahan] is in an incredibly happy place. Her husband and Jack's [Bridget and Tom Brady's son] stepdad, Andrew, is a [really] stable part of the whole equation, and he treats Jack and Bridget like royalty."

It was a pretty rough and edgy path Moynahan had to go through before she found her happiness with Frankel. That is because It was seen that shortly after her split with Brady, she was pregnant with the NFL star QB’s child.

The source goes on elaborating on the situation, saying, "It wasn't always a happy situation. Jack's birth in 2007 was a tough time for Tom and Bridget and both of their families because Tom ended things with Bridget before Jack was born."

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Moynahan opens up about the challenges she faced during that period, stating, "Going through that traumatic time of being heartbroken and then being pregnant turned my whole life upside down and inside out and just knocked the wind out of me."

Despite such hardships and struggles that the former couple had to deal with, the source also revealed that their son, Jack, who is now a teenager has grown into a "proper young man" under the co-parenting efforts of Moynahan and Brady.

Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan’s professional life after the split

Throughout her personal journey, Moynahan's professional life continued to flourish. She made memorable appearances in popular TV shows and films, including "Sex and the City," "I, Robot," and "Prey."

However, it was her role as Erin Reagan-Boyle in the long-running series "Blue Bloods" that solidified her status as a household name.

The insider shared that Moynahan's life with Frankel has brought her a level of contentment that surpasses her previous relationship.

The insider mentioned that Frankel has provided her with a level of contentment that has surpassed her previous relationship with Brady. The source adds that the businessman's husband provides the same level of luxury that Brady is capable of, sometimes even more.

According to the source Bridget has a better life than Tom ever will because her marriage is happy and she gets to do what she loves.

While Moynahan has found her happiness, Brady has also moved forward. The recently retired NFL legend, now a FOX Sports analyst, is allegedly happy focusing on his children, including Jack and his two younger kids with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.