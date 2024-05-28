After Lionel Messi, Jimmy Butler’s Surprise Cameo in Will Smith and Martin Lawrence’s Bad Boys Goes Viral

The Miami Heat’s superstar Jimmy Butler has broken the internet yet again. After his unique hairstyle and charismatic personality, it’s time for a movie crossover.

Recently, Butler made a notable appearance in the trailer for the upcoming Bad Boys movie, where he was seen sharing the screen with the renowned duo of Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.

However, the highly anticipated film, titled 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die,' is scheduled for release on June 7 but the online fans seem to get hold of a glimpse of Heat’s star alongside Smith and Lawrence.

In addition to Butler, the sub-three minute long clip, 2:55 minute to be specific, led the die-hard fans to not stop gushing over it and it has been shared across multiple platforms, ever since the video surfaced online.

In the trailer, Lawrence and Smith engage in a discussion about basketball, coinciding with news on TV about Butler's departure from the franchise. Subsequently, a scene unfolds where Butler expresses an interest in joining the police force and it flashes in the news hinting a potential career change.

Although neither Butler nor Messi possess extensive acting experience, their integral roles within Miami's sports culture were ample cause for fans to passionately praise the trailer. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read: Why Did Bill Walton Once Compare Nikola Jokic to Martin Luther King Jr, Nelson Mandela and Mahatma Gandhi? Find Out

Jimmy Butler Shared a Bad Boys Meme After Suspension

Jimmy Butler took to Instagram to post a Bad Boys meme following his suspension for his involvement in the altercation during the game against the New Orleans Pelicans earlier in February.

Butler, along with other players, was ejected from the game, and he received a one-game suspension as a consequence of the incident.

In his defense, Butler expressed disagreement with his ejection and the subsequent suspension, emphasizing that his actions were motivated by an attempt to keep his teammate, Kevin Love, safe from an escalating situation involving Naji Marshall.

Despite Butler's perspective and Coach Erik Spoelstra's explanation of the misunderstanding during the intense moments on the court, the altercation led to suspensions for multiple players, including Nikola Jović, who left the bench area during the scuffle.

Butler's social media post seems to be his way of responding to the situation, and it reflects his feelings about the events and the subsequent disciplinary actions.

The involvement of multiple players led to a series of misinterpretations and escalations, as described by Coach Spoelstra, reinforcing the intensity and heated emotions at the time. The incident involved physical altercations, verbal confrontations, and different perspectives on the sequence of events, including Butler's attempt to intervene to protect his teammate.

Also Read: LeBron James Respectfully Reacts to Jaylen Brown’s 2024 Eastern Conference Finals MVP Win