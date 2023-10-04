After massive success with Lionel Messi led MLS, Apple likely to pursue USD 2 billion Formula 1 deal

It's happening! Apple is considering expanding its ties into sports, with a good chance to acquire the telecasting rights of Formula 1 racing. With the plan to boost the sales of its streaming service, this could be another master move that Apple has come forward with. Let's get into the details of this matter.

Apple and its relationship with sports streaming

According to a recent report by Business F1 Magazine, it's predicted that Apple might bid around $2 Billion/year to surpass the current F1 broadcaster and take the F1 telecasting to another global level. But this is not the first time Apple has made such a move to acquire the streaming rights of a sport. The most successful sports broadcasting deal of Apple is definitely the Major League Sports.

Apply acquired the global rights of this league and offers its streaming through a specially designed seasonal pass. The deal was definitely proven to be successful for Apple and they are looking forward to doing the same with F1 racing. However, we cannot ignore the fact that ESPN is currently the dominating streaming body. So if Apple plans to take up the global streaming rights, there has to be a bigger offer on the table than ESPN.

What do you think, will Apple be able to acquire the global streaming rights of F1? If so, what move will broadcasters such as Sony, ESPN, etc. make in order to remain relevant in the market? Share your take on this below!