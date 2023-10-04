After massive success with Lionel Messi led MLS, Apple likely to pursue USD 2 billion Formula 1 deal

With F1 getting into the mainstream, Apple is planning to take advantage of this sport's increasing popularity. Apple is expected to bid for the global rights of F1. Read the full story right here:

Written by Shanu Singh Published on Oct 04, 2023   |  03:01 PM IST  |  3.6K
Image courtesy: Twitter
Image courtesy: Twitter

Key Highlight

  • Apple plans to big $1 Billion/year for F1 streaming
  • The major goal would be to attain global reach for the sport
  • The deal confirmation will be out sooner than expected

It's happening! Apple is considering expanding its ties into sports, with a good chance to acquire the telecasting rights of Formula 1 racing. With the plan to boost the sales of its streaming service, this could be another master move that Apple has come forward with. Let's get into the details of this matter. 

Apple and its relationship with sports streaming

According to a recent report by Business F1 Magazine, it's predicted that Apple might bid around $2 Billion/year to surpass the current F1 broadcaster and take the F1 telecasting to another global level. But this is not the first time Apple has made such a move to acquire the streaming rights of a sport. The most successful sports broadcasting deal of Apple is definitely the Major League Sports. 

Image courtesy: Instagram

Apply acquired the global rights of this league and offers its streaming through a specially designed seasonal pass. The deal was definitely proven to be successful for Apple and they are looking forward to doing the same with F1 racing. However, we cannot ignore the fact that ESPN is currently the dominating streaming body. So if Apple plans to take up the global streaming rights, there has to be a bigger offer on the table than ESPN. 

Also Read: 'This dude be making me so mad thinking…': Charles Barkley outcast THIS NBA LEGEND as a potential NFL player

What do you think, will Apple be able to acquire the global streaming rights of F1? If so, what move will broadcasters such as Sony, ESPN, etc. make in order to remain relevant in the market? Share your take on this below!

FAQs

Who was the first Indian to be in the F1?
The first Indian F1 driver was Kumar Ram Narain Karthikeyan.
About The Author
Shanu Singh
Shanu Singh

I'm a sports journalist and writer at Pinkvilla, always looking forward to sharing

...
Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!