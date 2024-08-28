After Micah Parsons, NFL Legend Tells Tyreek Hill He Will Get ‘Destroyed’ in Race Against Noah Lyles

Former Tampa Bay cornerback Ronde Barber weighs in on the controversy between current Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles in the 100-meter sprint and Dolphins star wideout Tyreek Hill. In an interview, he believes that any 'track athlete' would demolish a 'football player' since they make a profession doing it.



There's been a heated argument about who would win a race between Olympic 100-meter gold winner and track standout Noah Lyles and Miami Dolphins Pro Bowl wide receiver Tyreek Hill, with both sportsmen boldly saying they'd outperform their opponents. Ronde Barbar, an NFL legend, has now commented on the situation.



On Monday, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tyreek Hill appeared in an interview with WFLA's JB Biunno and Olympic gold winner Brooke Bennett, in which he urged Hill not to compete in running against any ‘track’ player.

When questioned about the speed difference between an NFL top athlete and a sprinter in track and field on the international stage, Barber stated that track athletes would "destroy" any "fast football player." Ronde went on: "Oh, trust me, [track athletes] do it for a living; they will destroy any 'fast' football player."

Ronde noted that track and field athletes prepare in such a way that they put in the effort and sweat to win a race. Football players are taught to play football, and while they are athletic and fast, they cannot defeat a track athlete because they have technique.

Ronde added, "I was a terrific hurdler in high school since I started really young. The first time I cleared a hurdle, I believe I was in sixth grade. By the time I reached the 10th grade and started competing at a higher level, I had been honing my skills for four years. I would often wonder why these sprinters, Noah Lyles or anyone else, are so fast; why they can regularly run nine somethings when 10.5 [seconds] was considered fast in the past."

Despite winning the Lombardi Trophy, Barber said track and field is still his first love. "I enjoy track and field." My profession was obviously football, but track and field will always be my first passion," he remarked. This makes him the ideal person to comment on the Lyles-Hill rivalry.

Although the feud between Noah Lyles and Tyreek Hill has been ongoing for weeks, Ronde is the second NFL player to speak out on the issue, following Micah Parsons. Parsons recently stated that Tyreek should avoid battling against the current world champion because he will smoke him up.

The rivalry between an Olympic gold winner and the Miami Dolphins' best wide receiver is currently the most discussed in American sports. The feud between Hill and Lyles started when a journalist questioned Hill about Lyles' assertions regarding the 'NBA global champions' for the 2023 global championship.

Tyreek Hill and Noah Lyles have been discussing prospective races for many weeks, but they have not yet made any definite plans. Noah is currently enjoying his triumph in the recently completed Paris Olympics as Tyreek Hill prepares for the next NFL season.