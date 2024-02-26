After NFL, 'Taylor Swift Effect' Storms Soccer As Real Madrid Asked To Make Change To La Liga Schedule

Real Madrid has requested that their last league game of the season be moved to allow preparations for a Taylor Swift concert. According to Guillermo Rai of The Athletic, Real Madrid has asked La Liga to move their season-ending game against Real Betis from Sunday, May 24 to Saturday, May 23. The rationale for this request is to allow additional time for the highly anticipated Taylor Swift event. Swift's concert is scheduled for May 30th, and Real Madrid has requested an extra day to provide adequate time to prepare the stadium.

According to Athletic, there might be a variety of obstacles that prevent rescheduling, as Madrid, which now leads the La Liga standings, may need to play the last game on the same day as second-place Girona, which is scheduled to play its final game of the season on May 25. Swift's international concert tour will take her to several locations across the world, beginning in France in May with a European leg of shows that will go until August after an extended run at Wembley Stadium in London.

Taylor Swift to takeover major Europe football venues

This summer, Swift's European tour will take over some of Europe's finest football arenas. Lyon, Benfica, Liverpool, Ajax, Schalke, and Hamburg will all welcome the 34-year-old, as well as national stadiums in England, Wales, Ireland, and Sweden as well.

Real Madrid will be eager to seal up the title early for both sporting and logistical reasons, and with a six-point advantage over early season pacesetters Girona, there's a good possibility things will be decided when Real Betis arrives. The major focus at the Bernabeu this weekend will be former captain Sergio Ramos, who returns for the first time since leaving the club after a 16-year stint with the club.

Real Madrid is not looking for a significant alteration in the schedule, but they are hopeful that La Liga would accept their request, as they are also intending to host a second date on Swift's tour owing to overwhelming demand. However, the decision is hard. Real Betis might be battling for a European spot at that point, and La Liga generally plays all of its games at the same time in the last week of the season to maintain fairness and competition.

