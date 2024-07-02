After Odell Beckham Jr Breakup, Kim Kardashian Is Crushing On English Soccer Sensation Jude Bellingham Insider Reveals

Kim Kardashian may be eyeing a different sportsman following her split with NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. This time, she has her sights on Jude Bellingham, a 21-year-old English soccer sensation.

According to rumors, media personality and actress Kim Kardashian has formed a tremendous crush on England footballer Jude Bellington after naming him a brand ambassador for her brand SKIMS. She posted images of him on her social media account when he was modeling for her company.

Kim Kardashian is smitten with Jude Bellingham

Kardashian and Bellingham met after the Real Madrid player agreed to perform a campaign for her SKIMS line. The mother of four is thought to be slightly smitten with the considerably younger man. According to OK! Magazine, he isn't taking things too far.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C8FGtNAp4r0/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Kim couldn't contain her excitement as she introduced Jude in the current Skims Men's ad, complimenting the young English player for his contributions on and off the field. "I'm very pleased to introduce Jude as the face of our new Skims Men's advertisement,” Kardashian said.

While Kim Kardashian is old enough to be Jude Bellingham's mother, it hasn't stopped her from revealing her crush. However, it appears that Kardashian will not receive her man this time around. The athlete is supposedly seeing model Laura Celia Valk and is "madly in love" with her.



Since her divorce from musician Kanye West, the reality TV star has dated younger guys, including Pete Davidson and Odell Beckham Jr.

Advertisement

Also Read: Who is Blake Corum’s Girlfriend? Everything About Makiah Shipp

Kim Kardashian is already over Odell Beckham Jr.

Kim Kardashian was claimed to have been dating Baltimore Ravens athlete Odell Beckham Jr. for a few months until the relationship abruptly terminated in March 2024. According to sources, the supposed romance between the TV personality and OBJ "fizzed out," but the two are still on good terms.

The couple appeared to have turned the Super Bowl into a date night in February when they were seen together in the Wynn Hotel's lobby in Las Vegas the day before the big game. Then, in March, Kim and Odell were spotted leaving Vanity Fair's 2024 Oscars after-party in Los Angeles, continuing their elegant adventure.

The 43-year-old SKIMS founder and NFL player ignited relationship rumors in September 2023. Kardashian formerly married Kanye West, with whom she shares four kids, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Also Read: Who is Blake Corum’s Girlfriend? Everything About Makiah Shipp