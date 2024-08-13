After Paris Olympics, LeBron James, Steph Curry, and Kevin Durant Could Team Up Once Again in NBA Says Former Star

It’s not completely far-fetched to think that Steph Curry, LeBron James, and Kevin Durant might figure out a way to play together again after their gold-winning performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

At least, that’s what ESPN's Kendrick Perkins believes.

The former NBA center appeared on Monday’s episode of ‘First Take’ to talk about the legendary trio's Olympic run. He mentioned that he wouldn’t be shocked if Curry, James, and Durant found a way to reunite with some of their Team USA teammates in the near future.

So, according to Perkins, if Curry’s Golden State Warriors, James’ Los Angeles Lakers, and Durant’s Phoenix Suns don’t have a strong season, they might consider teaming up to make the most of their final years in the league.

Their bond in Paris might just lead to a new Superteam, with LeBron James calling the team ‘the Avengers’ . If not, at least two of them could end up playing together.

“This next NBA season, if things don’t go as planned with the Los Angeles Lakers, things don’t go as planned with the Golden State Warriors, or things don’t go as planned with the Phoenix Suns, all are in the same conference. I wouldn’t be surprised if we see a reunion with Stephen Curry and KD or LeBron James and Steph actually making it happen,” Perkins said on ESPN.

It’s well known that James and Curry enjoyed playing together while representing Team USA at the 2024 Olympics. But if they were to team up in the NBA, it could shake the league to its core. The idea of the two Akron-born stars sharing the court is electrifying. The Warriors have even considered acquiring James in the past, but he ultimately chose to stay in Los Angeles.

Yet, after spending so much time together in Paris, could the Warriors try to bring James on board again? Given that Golden State recently missed out on acquiring Lauri Markkanen from the Utah Jazz, they are actively looking to build around Curry in his final years. So, if Curry heads into training camp insisting that James should wear a Golden State jersey, the Warriors might revisit trade talks with the Lakers.

For the Warriors to pull off such a move, they would likely need to use almost all their assets and get James to agree to leave Los Angeles. It might also involve acquiring Bronny James, LeBron’s younger son, as LeBron has made it clear he wants to play with his son in the NBA.

So, if a serious trade discussion starts to unfold, there could be a lot of moving pieces. But if the Warriors are committed to maximizing Curry’s remaining years, they might just have to take these bold risks.

