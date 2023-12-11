After rare Patrick Mahomes outburst, wife Brittany accuses NFL referee of rigging Bills vs Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs' defeat by the Buffalo Bills remains mired in controversy, with Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany Mahomes further fueling debate. On game day, Brittany posted an Instagram story seeming to blame an NFL official for the loss. Her post has since provoked discussion online.

Brittany Mahomes supports her husband's understandable outburst on the referees

The Kansas City Chiefs likely would have won their game against the Buffalo Bills if not for a controversially dismissed touchdown late in the contest. In the final quarter, with just a minute remaining on the clock, Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce on a short pass that the tight end appeared to catch successfully.

At that point of the game, the Chiefs were at 17-20, and Travis Kelce passed the ball to wide receiver Kedrius Toney, who made a touchdown. However, the touchdown was dismissed because, at the start of the play, Toney had crossed the scrimmage line, which ended up becoming the reason for the Chiefs' loss.

Patrick Mahomes seemed upset and frustrated with the referees for not pointing this out before the game. The Chiefs star quarterback yelled at the referees and had to be pulled away by the teammates. Of course, it's unusual of him, but the Chiefs had a good chance to win. Just like Patrick, his wife was upset, too.

Brittany Mahomes recorded a video of a referee from her suite at the Arrowhead Stadium. Sharing it on her Instagram story, she wrote "MVP" in the caption. This was a direct shade towards an NFL official for being the reason for the Chiefs' loss against the Buffalo Bills.

Brittany Mahomes' comments echo what her husband Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid stated after the loss. While defensive back Toney deserves some blame as well, the accuracy of his positioning on the field could have been addressed prior to the play in question.

