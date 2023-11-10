After Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid thinks Taylor Swift is ‘doing too much, too soon’ with Travis Kelce: Report

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have the most talked-about love stories of 2023. While Swifties are all finding this new version of Taylor Swift incredible, Swift’s besties are not happy with her.

A while ago, Taylor Swift’s BFF Selena Gomez’s statement became the talk of the town. And not Taylor’s other best friend, Gigi Hadid, is in the limelight for sharing her take on Taylor’s new romance.

Gigi Hadid is not happy with how Taylor Swift is acting

Gigi Hadid is supposedly having issues with her best friend, Taylor Swift, transforming her whole personality about and around Travis Kelce. And maybe this unlikeness towards how the pop star is acting is what has stopped her from tagging along with Taylor in the Chiefs’ games.

Also Read: Throwback video of NFL star Travis Kelce calling women’ breeders’ before Taylor Swift romance surfaces

“One of the reasons Gigi hasn’t attended any of Travis’ games is because she doesn’t agree with the way Taylor has been acting with,” an insider revealed in a conversation with Us Weekly.

There’s no doubt that Gigi Hadid loves Taylor Swift, but she believes that Taylor is “doing too much, too soon.” Taylor Swift has been tagging her swifty group in the tight end’s games, including Ryan Reynolds, Sabrina Carpenter, and Blake Lively. We never saw Gigi Hadid, and now we know why.

Also Read: Taylor Swift or Travis Kelce: Who initiated the rumored couple’s whirlwind romance?

It’s not just Gigi Hadid who has a problem with the openness Taylor Swift has been into when it comes to acting so publicly with Travis Kelce. Taylor’s other bff Selena Gomez felt the same and talked about it a while ago.

“Selena thinks Taylor going to games and galavanting through New York immediately after just meeting Travis is something that is very unlike her,” explained the insider closest to Selena Gomez while talking to Page Six.

Also Read: ‘That is very unlike her’: Selena Gomez reportedly concerned by Taylor Swift’s rapid Travis Kelce romance

Taylor Swift has a history of keeping her relationship private and away from the eyes of the media. However, with Travis Kelce, the last thing she is worried about is keeping things secret. Well, she tried the secrecy technique with Joe Alwyn, and it didn’t work out.

So, there’s a chance that Taylor Swift is tired of hiding things the way she did with Joe Alwyn. Keep your relationship secret takes out the fun of doing things without worrying about people getting to know about it. With Travis, it’s all public, so there’s no stress to maintain secrecy.

Advertisement

Also Read: ‘She’s very genuine’: Travis Kelce’s father on his son’s new USD 1.1 billion pop star girlfriend Taylor Swift