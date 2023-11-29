After Seth Rollins, WWE plans for CM Punk to feud with Roman Reigns: Report

The Second City Saviour made his most-awaited return to WWE at Survivor Series WarGames 2023. He also appeared on the recent episode of Red Brand, where he thanked his fans and told them how much he missed the WWE universe and this company.

Punk is expected to first wrestle Seth Rollins, as a previous report suggested. Rollins hinted at their rivalry when he was pointing the middle finger at CM Punk when he made his return at Survivor Series 2023.

Punk and Seth Rollins had a history in the past. Rollins was always vocal about CM Punk and why he did not like him as a person.

A recent report by Sports Illustrator suggests that CM Punk will also feud with Roman Reigns in the near future. Reigns is also considered a potential name for someone who can face Punk in the future.

Roman Reigns expressed interest in working with CM Punk

The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, is currently the undisputed universal champion of the world. He is considered the best pro wrestler currently in WWE. Reigns last defended and appeared on WWE programming at Crown Jewel 2023.

At Crown Jewel 2023, he successfully retained his championship against LA Knight. Reigns has not returned to a WWE show after that, and Crown Jewel 2023 was considered his last show this year.

Roman Reigns is expected to return near Royal Rumble 2024; after CM Punk's return, he is another possible name in the line to face the undisputed champion.

Previously, in 2021, Roman Reigns, while talking to Complex, expressed his views on CM Punk and competed with him shortly.

“He made my job a lot harder years ago. If it’s something the fans can get behind and sink their teeth into the product and dive in, I’m willing to do it. I don’t like the guy; I don’t know many people that do. But I’m willing to put business first and make really good content if it’s the case.”

