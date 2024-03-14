After Steph Curry’s US President Aspiration Hint, Ex-NBA Players Reveal Support for Controversial Stars Instead

Stephen Curry’s statement about ‘Maybe’ running for President in the future shot up his fans' eyebrows all over the world. The Golden State Warriors legend stated that he would think about running for president if the circumstances demanded it at a book signing event.

He merely responded to a question that explored his position, even though it was not on his checklist. Curry's response was framed in terms of improving the world and whether politics was the only means to achieve this.

Steph Curry served on the board of a Michelle Obama project. Additionally, he has made use of his position to emphasize the difficulties and urgency of selecting a candidate.

Well, assuming he stays focused on his legendary career and the 2023–24 season, Steph's days as a presidential candidate are far ahead of him. In any case, the incident has since generated a lot of interest from fans and is a popular topic in Gil's Arena.

What did ex-players have to say?

A hilarious conversation ensued on Gilbert Arenas' podcast when Stephen Curry's plans for the Oval Office ignited a spark. "Antonio Brown or DeShawn Stevenson," exclaimed Arenas, emphasizing that Brandon Jennings' choice was "Deion Sanders or OJ Simpson."

Furthermore, Kenyon Martin invoked assertions like Aaron Rodgers' candidacy, pointing out the difficulty of an athletic career without players.

Gilbert Arenas also provided an intriguing lineup. Excitement in the studio increased when he proposed Rashad McCants for president, receiving an enthusiastic nod in response. He then topped it off with LaVar Ball as vice president, which kept the crew entertained.

Curry’s cameo in his new book

Although Steph's "maybe" comment for the White House received most of the attention, his new book "I am extraordinary" also merits consideration.

The children's book centers on the self-worth and self-assurance of children with hearing impairments. The protagonist of the tale is a hearing-impaired girl who, with the support of her friends, finds the will to join the football team and, in the process, overcomes several personal obstacles.

Curry has also made sure that his cameo appears in the plot to maintain the kids' interest.

