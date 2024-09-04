After Tom Brady Apologizes To David Beckham For Lionel Messi, Ex-Wife Gisele Bundchen Collaborates With Former Soccer Star For Latest Campaign

Gisele Bündchen, the iconic supermodel and activist, returns to the spotlight for the latest BOSS campaign, representing the epitome of empowerment and style in BOSS Womenswear. Joining her is none other than former soccer star David Beckham, marking his first campaign with BOSS since announcing the partnership in May 2024.

This collaboration brings together two influential figures with a shared commitment to championing self-determination, style, and confidence. The campaign not only showcases their striking presence but also highlights their shared dedication to embodying the essence of what it means to #BeYourOwnBOSS.

The Fall/Winter 2024 campaign captures the essence of self-determination and empowerment as former NFL star Tom Brady's ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, and David Beckham share their unique life philosophies, ambitions, and motivations. Against an elevated office backdrop, each talent signs a contract with themselves, symbolizing their unwavering commitment to lead a life driven by their own terms.

Beckham's involvement in the campaign comes as a strategic venture for the German brand to keep up in the competitive market.

The campaign was quite a hit as BOSS has developed a comprehensive 360-degree marketing strategy, utilizing large-scale outdoor advertising in 29 key cities worldwide and engaging its fan community through social media platforms like Instagram.

The new Fall/Winter 2024 collection is now available in BOSS stores worldwide and through its website, marking a new chapter in the brand's strategy and endeavor to inspire and connect with its global audience.

This comes at the heels of Beckham's recent conversation with former NBA star Tom Brady.

Brady's recent Instagram post on August 25 has sparked considerable interest as he expressed his eagerness to bring Lionel Messi to Birmingham. In a story featuring David Beckham, Brady was seen grinning alongside the group as he proclaimed, "I'm bringing @leomessi back to Birmingham with me."

The gesture was followed by a tag to David Beckham and a genuine apology in the same story, showcasing Brady's enthusiasm in potentially bringing Messi to the UK despite the footballer's known aversion to the English weather.

This public indication of Brady's desire to see Messi in Birmingham has captured the attention of sports enthusiasts, teasing the possibility of Messi making an appearance in the UK under Brady's influence.

In an intriguing turn of events, as Inter Miami secured their spot in the MLS playoffs with a 2-0 victory over FC Cincinnati, Brady, along with Beckham and Messi, posed for a group photo. Despite Messi's ongoing ankle injury, the trio was captured conversing while seated in the stands, highlighting their camaraderie and shared passion for sports.

As they basked in the joy of Inter Miami's success, Brady's promise to bring Messi to the UK takes on an exciting prospect, potentially bridging the gap between Messi's reservations about English weather and a prospective visit to Birmingham under the influence of Tom Brady's initiative.