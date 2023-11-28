After Tom Brady, model Veronika Rajek shots her shot with Taylor Swift’s ‘hunk’ boyfriend Travis Kelce

Looks like model Veronika Rajek has found her new crush in the Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Attending the recent Chiefs match against the Las Vegas Raiders, the Slovakian model shot her shot with Travis Kelce. But isn't Veronika a hard-core Tom Brady fan?

Veronika Rajek changes her crush from Tom Brady to Travis Kelce

Veronika Rajek is a Slovakian model who is famously known as one of the biggest fans of NFL legend Tom Brady. Back in 2022, during Brady's final season in the NFL, Veronika declared her love for the former Tampa Bay quarterback.

Also Read: Shirtless Tom Brady takes his kids snorkeling after their lunch with mom Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente

However, from her recent Instagram post, it looks like she has changed her crush status from Tom Brady to Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Veronika Rajek attended the recently won game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raider, which the Chiefs won by 31-17.

The Slovakian model chose Tom Brady's iconic number 12 jersey; however, her support and interest were seen totally towards Chiefs star tight end. Veronika Rajek praised the Chiefs for their win and called Kelce 'Hunk'.

Also Read: Are Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift taking the ‘too-soon’ route with their relationship? EXPLAINED!

"LV did their best, but the Chiefs played awesomely. I have to admit. Kelce is such a great player and hunk as well. I get you, Taylor, "road less taken"," Veronika Rajek wrote in the caption of her Instagram post, capturing moments of her time at the game.

Well, technically, Veronika made it clear that she isn't stepping into Taylor Swift's romance with Travis Kelce. But it sure seems clear to everyone that the 27-year-old model has found her new crush in Chiefs' fastest tight end, to have 11,000 receiving yards .

Also Read: Taylor Swift REACTS to Travis Kelce becoming fastest tight end to reach 11,000 receiving yards

Talking about Taylor Swift, even though she wasn't present at the game, she did show her support for the Chiefs with a like on the social media post describing Travis Kelce's recent achievement. Even though she missed this game, as per reports, Travis and Taylor are planning a long getaway in the following months .