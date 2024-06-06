After Travis Kelce Reveals Being Threatened During White House Visit, Secret Service Clears Up The Air

The Secret Service has addressed recent remarks made by Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, clarifying an exchange during the team’s visit to the White House. The incident, which occurred during the Chiefs' celebratory visit for their 2024 Super Bowl win, sparked amusement, leading to an official response from the agency.

Did Travis Kelce receive a warning from the Secret Service?

During the Chiefs' White House visit on May 31, 34-year-old Travis Kelce shared an incident on his podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce. He recounted how "four or five Secret Service members" approached him, jokingly stating, "You know, if you go up to that podium, we're authorized to tase you … It is actually an order for us to tase you."

Kelce's recollection added a twist to the day's events, particularly given his previous attempt in 2023 to take over the presidential podium, a moment cut short by teammate Patrick Mahomes. This year, President Joe Biden himself referenced that viral moment, inviting Kelce to the podium while light-heartedly noting, "God only knows what he'd say."

In response to Kelce's comments, the Secret Service issued a statement to PEOPLE magazine. Nathan Herring, a spokesperson for the Secret Service, elaborated, "As for the taser comment, Travis and our personnel were having some friendly banter as we have passionate football fans throughout our organization."

He also stated, "Our agents and officers were happy to support Travis and the Chiefs’ official visit to the White House, even presenting him with a Secret Service pin."

Kelce's moment at the podium

The humorous exchange didn’t overshadow the honor bestowed upon Kelce during the visit. President Biden, amidst laughter from the crowd, invited Kelce to speak.

Taking the podium, Kelce began with, "My fellow Americans, it's nice to see you all yet again," before quipping about the Secret Service warning, "I'm not going to lie. President Biden, they told me if I came up here, I'd get tased. I'm going to go back to my spot, all right?"

Reflecting on this moment during his podcast, Kelce admitted he was cautious, saying, "I felt a taser aimed at me when I was up there the whole time. That's why I was up there, ‘Don't make any quick movements. Be cool.’"

Kelce also shared a personal anecdote about ensuring he had valid identification for this year's White House visit. The previous year, he had faced embarrassment for arriving with an expired ID. Determined not to repeat the mistake, Kelce made sure to bring his passport, ensuring he had proper identification to enter the White House.

Travis Kelce's brother, Jason Kelce, also shared his thoughts on the playful warning during their podcast. He reassured his brother, saying, "If the President invites you up, you’re not going to get tased."

Jason praised Travis for handling the situation well and even commented on the incident on social media, showing his support.

Meanwhile, during the event, President Biden congratulated the team and praised Mahomes before calling Kelce to the podium.

Collegiate and professional champion sports teams traditionally visit the White House annually. This tradition continues to honor and celebrate the accomplishments of athletes across the nation.