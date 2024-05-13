After Welterweight and Light Heavyweight, Daniel Cormier Believes Alex Pereira Can Thrive at Heavyweight Too

Remember Alex Pereira, the knockout artist who dethroned Israel Adesanya for the middleweight title? Well, he's not done climbing the UFC ladder. This light heavyweight champion has his sights set on even bigger challenges - the heavyweight division.

Pereira's reign at 205 lbs hasn't even begun! He silenced Jamahal Hill with a first-round KO at UFC 300, adding another impressive win to his record. But heavyweight? That's a whole new ball game. Can 'Poatan's' thunderous striking translate against the giants of the UFC's heavyweight ranks?

Why Daniel CormierWon't Bet Against Pereira at Heavyweight

Daniel Cormier, a legend in his own right, isn't shy about his high expectations for Alex Pereira. "He can be successful at heavyweight," Cormier asserted in a recent chat with MMA Junkie. "I think he can do whatever he wants. I'm past betting against Alex Pereira [and] saying that he can't do something. Time and time again, Alex Pereira has proven he can do whatever he wants," he added.

Indeed, Cormier sees challenges for Pereira at heavyweight but remains optimistic: "Him at heavyweight, there are issues. But there are [those same] issues at 205 [pounds]." This acknowledgement of hurdles both in the light heavyweight and potential ones in heavyweight showcases Cormier's balanced perspective.

Is Alex Pereira vs Jon Jones happening?

Jones openly expressed his desire to defend his title against Pereira, highlighting the massive draw such a fight would represent. "There’s absolutely no fight that generates a payday like that," Jones claimed on social media, recognizing Pereira's rising star power.

Responding to Jones's callout, Pereira, ever the competitor, expressed his readiness during a UFC 301 fan Q&A in Rio de Janeiro. "He said he wants this fight, and my job is to fight. This is for the promotion to decide, so let's see what happens now," Pereira stated, hinting at his openness to the challenge.

This interaction not only fuels anticipation for a potential heavyweight clash but also confirms Pereira's ambition to keep climbing, potentially making UFC history by succeeding in yet another weight class.

What are your thoughts? Could Pereira become the first to claim titles across three weight classes, or are there hurdles even he can't overcome?

