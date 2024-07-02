After WrestleMania, WWE Plans To Make THIS PLE A Two-Night Affair: Report

After WrestleMania, SummerSlam will be a wrestling carnival of two nights. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported there is no plan to expand the Royal Rumble to a two-night show yet.

However, WWE insiders have confirmed that due to men's and women's Royal Rumble matches, the pay-per-view is built for two nights of extravaganza, and the possibility of it in the future cannot be ruled out.

Sean Ross Sapp said, "We have not been told Royal Rumble expanding to two nights, but when I asked WWE sources about that, I was told ‘Well, obviously the Royal Rumble is constructed to where it could be two nights’".

Since the introduction of the women's Royal Rumble match, two 30-person Battle Royal matches have taken place on the same night. If the premium live event expands to two nights, we could see two Royal Rumble matches two nights in a row alongside singles and tag team encounters.

SummerSlam will be a two-night event from 2026

The pandemic coerced WrestleMania 36 to be held in the WWE Performance Center, stretching two nights for the first time in history. Seeing the positive response from the fans, WWE decided to continue the biggest event of the year as a two-night show.

The next four WrestleMania events were held on two different nights. Emulating WrestleMania, the second biggest wrestling show of the year, SummerSlam, will be a two-night pay-per-view from 2026 .

Therefore, the match card of SummerSlam will increase. US Bank Stadium of Minneapolis, Minnesota will host the first-ever two-night Biggest Party of the Summer in 2026. The show will be held on the first August and the second August of 2026.

Will the big WWE premium live events be held in two nights?

If WWE turns Royal Rumble into a two-night PPV, then the three biggest premium live events of the company could become wrestling spectacles spanning over two days. Given the popularity of the concept, it seems to be working for Showcase of Immortals.

Taking women's and men's Survivor Series matches into consideration, seeing Survivor Series splitting into two nights could be another possibility. A similar approach could apply to Money in the Bank pay-per-view, which has separate men's and women's ladder matches.

