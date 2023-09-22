'Agar mein Pakistan...': When Rohit Sharma's hilarious quip left reporters in stitches

India vs. Pakistan has always been one of the most anticipated matches in cricket history. When the two teams are facing each other, there's also an element of 'fun' present, especially during the press conferences. The 2019 World Cup captured one such 'fun' moment where Rohit Sharma was seen pulling a reporter's leg when he asked a controversial question about Pakistan during the pre-match press conference. Let's see what the report asked and how the Indian captain shut him down!

Rohit Sharma slashed down a reporter in style when asked a controversial question

Before the India vs. Pakistan match on June 16 in the World Cup 2019, Rohit Sharma sat down in a press conference when he was asked a controversial question. A reporter asked the Indian captain, "As a colleague, what would you suggest to Pakistani batsmen to come out of this crisis?" Pakistan's performance during the 2019 World Cup was definitely not up to the PCB's standards and the reporters didn't miss a chance to question the same, however, to the India captain.

Rohit, famous for his sarcastic side, shut down the reporter in an interesting manner. Replying to the reporter, Rohit Sharma said, "Agar main Pakistan ka coach bana toh bilkul bataounga. Abhi toh, abhi kya bataounga? (If I become Pakistan's coach, then I will tell you. What can I tell now?)" India ended up winning that match by 89 runs with Rohit Sharma scoring 140 runs in 113 balls. Vijar Shankar, Hardik Pandya, and Kuldeep Yadav took home two wickets each. Overall, it was an outstanding match.

That was the 2019 World Cup but since the 2023 World Cup is almost here, let's talk about that. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav, have been excluded in two out of three matches in the Australia ODI series, giving them rest amidst the approaching World Cup. The four have given outstanding performances in the 2019 World Cup against Pakistan and fans would love to have a performance just like that once again.