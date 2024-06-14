‘Aged Really Poorly’: Fans Troll Michael Chandler’s Tweet About Conor McGregor’s Record After UFC 303 Gets Canceled

Michael Chandler’s tweet about UFC fighters never pulling out of fights took an unexpected turn. The timing couldn't have been worse. Just before the announcement that Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler was canceled, Chandler tweeted about their perfect records.

He highlighted that neither he nor McGregor had ever withdrawn from a fight. Fans were excited and ready for the big showdown at UFC 303. But soon after, news broke out that the fight was off. McGregor had sustained an injury, leading to the cancellation. This twist left many fans surprised and questioning what went wrong.

Chandler’s tweet starts meme fest

Michael Chandler took to Twitter to boast about his and Conor McGregor’s impeccable records when it comes to pulling out of fights. He tweeted, "#mmafactoftheday - Amount of times these fighters have pulled out of fights in their entire careers. @TheNotoriousMMA - 0 @MikeChandlerMMA - 0 #ufc303."

However, just hours after Chandler’s confident tweet, the news broke that the McGregor vs. Chandler fight at UFC 303 was canceled due to McGregor's injury. The timing couldn’t have been worse for Chandler, and fans were quick to pounce on the irony of the situation.

One fan humorously pointed out, "No way the funniest part of this whole thing is that the UFC hasn’t told you yet." This comment suggests that Chandler might have been the last to know about the fight's cancellation, adding to the irony.

Another fan noted, "This aged really poorly." This succinct critique captured the essence of the situation, highlighting how Chandler’s tweet backfired almost immediately.

Adding to the mix, a third fan advised, "You need to move on brotha. This fight is never happening."

In a somewhat mocking tone, another fan predicted Chandler’s defense, saying, "When he later says ‘bro rescheduling is not the same thing as pulling out.’" This comment highlighted the potential semantics battle that might follow.

Lastly, one fan questioned the communication within the UFC, stating, "So they are keeping you in the dark too." This implied that Chandler might not have been fully informed about the status of the fight.

Chandler’s tweet, intended to showcase reliability, instead turned into an ironic example of the unpredictable nature of MMA. Fans were quick to point out the irony, turning his boast into a moment of online mockery.