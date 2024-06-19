AI Predicts Taylor Swift’s Perfect Engagement Ring From Travis Kelce Amid Marriage in Summer Rumors

Fans of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are eagerly waiting for what's next in the power couple's romantic life. The two have been continuously making headlines ever since they started dating each other last year.

There are already rumors about them moving forward to the next level following their year-long romance. While everyone waits, AI has already predicted how the global star's engagement ring from her NFL beau would look like.

Here is how Taylor Swift's engagement ring from Travis Kelce would look like as per AI

Although there are no official confirmations from either Taylor Swift or Travis Kelce, a report in Marca said that rumors have it that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has been contacting some high-end jewelers a lot of times now.

Now that the speculations are out, making fans wait about what is next in their personal life, Artificial intelligence has already done its job to fulfill everyone’s curiosity amid the couple's marriage rumors.

The ring was created after the analysis of the singer's preference which involved new trending styles in jewellery. Not just her, it also included what Kelce likes as the tight end is well known for his fashion and style sense, as per a video by Marca.

The ring in the video looked like a huge flower with a big oval diamond in the middle, surrounded by small diamonds, making it look perfect for the Lover singer.

Swifties get engaged in Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

If not Taylor Swift, yet, Swifties are surely getting engaged on the Eras Tour. A guy proposed to his girlfriend in the singer's recent tour making fans say the multiple Grammy winner is “connecting souls.”

This happened during her final show at Anfield Stadium, the home stadium of Liverpool football club. Making the moment more special, Taylor sang one of the most popular songs from her country era , Love Story, with the famous lyrics, "He knelt to the ground and pulled out a ring and said, 'Marry me, Juliet, you never have to be alone…”

A dreamy proposal at Taylor Swift's concert; what more do the Swifties want in their life? However, they are waiting for Kelce to do the same to their idol and it is to be seen when this happens.

Meanwhile, t he high-profile couple is continuously in the news following their popular romance putting pressure on them, however, they want to take it the way they want it.

