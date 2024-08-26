AIG Women’s Open 2024 Leaderboard and Prize Money Payouts; All You Need To Know

The fifth major of women's golf, the AIG Women's Open, concluded today, August 25, on a grand note. The event, which took place at the prestigious St. Andrews Golf Links for the third time, saw Lydia Ko win her third major championship by a stunning two-stroke margin over four other golfers.

This victory made the New Zealand Professional golfer bag $1,425,000 in prize money from the $9.5 million payout. Moreover, the 2023 Women's PGA Championship winner Ruoning Yin, World No. 1 Nelly Korda, defending champion Lilia Vu, and Jiyai Shin, who was leading the scorecards after 54 holes, all getting tied for second place with a score of 5-under par. Each of them earned $594,759 in prize money.

As the event has concluded now let’s have a look at the complete leaderboard and prize money distribution for the Women’s Open.

AIG Women's Open 2024 leaderboard and prize money payouts

Below is the list of AIG Women's Open 2024 leaderboard and prize money payouts (according to Golf Digest):

Winner: Lydia Ko, $1,425,000

T-2: Ruoning Yin, $594,759

T-2: Nelly Korda, $594,759

T-2: Lilia Vu, $594,759

T-2: Jiyai Shin, $594,759

6: Ariya Jutanugarn, $319,336

T-7: Akie Iwai, $236,366

T-7: Casandra Alexander, $236,366

T-7: Mao Saigo, $236,366

T-10: Angel Yin, $160,250

T-10: Linn Grant, $160,250

T-10: Pajaree Anannarukarn, $160,250

T-10: Nanna Koerstz Madsen, $160,250

T-10: Lottie Woad, $0 (amateur)

T-10: Alexa Pano, $160,250

T-10: Jin Hee Im, $160,250

T-17: Anne van Dam, $121,000

T-17: Jeeno Thitikul, $121,000

T-17: Jenny Shin, $121,000

T-20: Albane Valenzuela, $108,235

T-20: Charley Hull, $108,235

T-22: Momoko Osato, $91,414

T-22: Georgia Hall, $91,414

T-22: Ashleigh Buhai, $91,414

T-22: Linnea Strom, $91,414

T-22: Celine Boutier, $91,414

T-22: Andrea Lee, $91,414

T-22: So Mi Lee, $91,414

T-29: Paula Reto, $68,572

T-29: Minami Katsu, $68,572

T-29: Julia Lopez Ramirez, $0 (amateur)

T-29: Sarah Schmelzel, $68,572

T-29: Yui Kawamoto, $68,572

T-29: Rose Zhang, $68,572

T-29: Alison Lee, $68,572

T-29: Hyo Joo Kim, $68,572

T-37: Wichanee Meechai, $45,568

T-37: Grace Kim, $45,568

T-37: Ayaka Furue, $45,568

T-37: Sei Young Kim, $45,568

T-37: Nasa Hataoka, $45,568

T-37: Hye-Jin Choi, $45,568

T-37: Nicole Broch Estrup, $45,568

T-37: Carlota Ciganda, $45,568

T-37: Ally Ewing, $45,568

T-37: Amy Yang, $45,568

T-37: Leona Maguire, $45,568

T-37: Esther Henseleit, $45,568

T-49: Arpichaya Yubol, $30,688

T-49: Weiwei Zhang, $30,688

T-49: Kristen Gillman, $30,688

T-49: Haeran Ryu, $30,688

T-49: Caroline Inglis, $30,688

T-49: Gaby Lopez, $30,688

T-55: Haruka Kawasaki, $24,943

T-55: Xiyu Lin, $24,943

T-55: Lee-Anne Pace, $24,943

T-55: Lexi Thompson, $24,943

T-55: Mi Hyang Lee, $24,943

T-60: Lily May Humphreys, $19,105

T-60: Narin An, $19,105

T-60: Gabriella Cowley, $19,105

T-60: Shannon Tan, $19,105

T-60: Alexandra Forsterling, $19,105

T-60: Marta Martin, $19,105

T-60: Shuri Sakuma, $19,105

T-60: Louise Rydqvist, $0 (amateur)

T-60: Nuria Iturrioz, $19,105

T-60: Stephanie Kyriacou, $19,105

T-60: Patty Tavatanakit, $19,105

T-71: Manon De Roey, $13,988

T-71: Emma Spitz, $13,988

T-71: Johanna Gustavsson, $13,988

T-71: Maja Start, $13,988

T-71: Peiyun Chien, $13,988

T-76: Morgane Metraux, $10,661

T-76: Emma Grechi, $10,661

T-78: Bailey Tardy, $10,127

T-78: Ela Anacona, $0 (amateur)

T-78: Auston Kim, $10,127

81: In Kyung Kim, $9,726

82: Ursula Wikstrom, $9,459

It is important to note that this prestigious major event will also offer $4,500 in unofficial money to those who missed the cut at the AIG Women’s Open 2024.

