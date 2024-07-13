Ailin Perez Criticizes Tracy Cortez for Nearly Missing Weight Ahead of UFC Fight Night Bout With Rose Namajunas

Ailin Perez is mad at Tracy Cortez for nearly failing to make weight. Tracy Cortez has been in top form since she joined the UFC back in 2019. Her winning streak commenced when Cortez faced Mariya Agapova in the Dana White Contender Series. Since then, her streak has extended to 6 fights. Her latest victory came against Jasmine Jasudavicius at UFC Fight Night in September 2023.

Apart from her in-ring performances, Tracy Cortez was also in the news due to her personal relationship. After parting ways with Brian Ortega, Cortez piqued fans’ interest, eliciting mixed criticisms. However, focusing on her upcoming fight, Cortez almost lost her chance to compete due to her weight issue. Such an unprofessional act has significantly angered Ailin Perez.

Ailin Perez accuses Tracy Cortez to be unprepared

UFC bantamweight fighter Ailin Perez could not believe what she saw. Preparing for her much-hyped match against Rose Namajunas, Tracy Cortez stood on the weighing scale. Supposed to hit 126 pounds, Cortez was found to be overweight. In a dramatic turn of events, Cortez chopped off a significant amount of her hair to meet the desired weight. Such an incident immediately went viral, drawing reactions from all over the UFC world.

Likewise, Ailin Perez lashed out at Cortez for her unprofessionalism and lack of preparation. She said, “Wow @cortezmma, you really had to cut your hair to make weight... You were given an amazing opportunity to be a main event versus a former UFC champ and you barely made it. LOL. What a waste of an opportunity, you are showing your lack of preparation for a moment so big.”

Advertisement

Well, Perez was not the only one to take a jibe at Cortez. Following the drama, Tom Aspinall too, chipped in with his two cents.

Tom Aspinall chimes in on the Tracy Cortez drama

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall found the entire Tracy Cortez situation amusing. Commenting on the incident, Aspinall pointed out that Cortez chopped off her hair against Namajunas, who is bald. Thus, it is evident that the Tracy Cortez drama has taken over the internet quite significantly.

However, this incident might work in favor of both Rose Namajunas and Tracy Cortez. With fans getting interested, the matchup is expected to garner significant attention. Thus, facing a formidable opponent like Namajunas, it will be interesting to see whether Cortez can keep her unbeaten streak intact.