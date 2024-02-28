'Ain't no Way': Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce React to Max Strus' Jaw-Dropping 58-Foot Buzzer-Beater against Mavericks

When the clock hit zero, it was Max Strus' beyond-midcourt 3-pointer that thrust the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 121-119 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday, before their home crowd.

Strus came toe-to-toe with Donovan Mitchell, each sinking seven 3-pointers throughout the match.

In an intense 67 seconds late in the fourth quarter, Strus managed to net four, topping it off with another impossible shot over.J. Washington's last-minute 2.1-second layup.

Not only were fans left in absolute astonishment, but NFL icons, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce also didn't lag in sharing their reactions.

Despite seven turnovers, Mitchell amassed 31 points, seven rebounds, and six assists. Strus added 21 points to the tally while Jarrett Allen secured 19 points and nine rebounds for the Cavaliers.

The victory marked a double-win streak for the Cavaliers and confirmed their season sweep against the Mavericks. This followed their 113-110 victory over the Mavericks in Dallas on Dec 27.

ALSO READ: ‘He gon’ get strays because of you': Shannon Sharpe and Stephen A. Smith blame LeBron James for Bronny's media ridicule

Advertisement

Luka Doncic Shines Despite Loss: A Night of Heroics and Milestones

Dallas' Luka Doncic, despite his impressive records of 45 points, 14 assists, nine assists, and three steals, couldn't prevent Strus from stealing the show.

Doncic exhibited his skills by landing 17 of 29 field shots overall and six of 11 from the 3-pointer range. Despite his contribution of 39 points in the previous face-off with Cleveland, it wasn't enough this time.

Kyrie Irving of Dallas, having scored 30 points on Tuesday, experienced an overwhelming cheer from the spectators as he received a tribute during the first play pause. Irving had a notable first six NBA seasons with Cleveland.

With Irving's layup, Dallas surged 10 points ahead with a lead of 110-100 with less than 4 minutes left on the clock in the fourth quarter.

This was, however, not enough as Strus launched into a 3-pointer frenzy, reducing the Mavericks' lead to a single point at 113-112 with 2:35 remaining.

Mitchell’s 3-point play not only pulled up Cleveland but another one with just 29.1 seconds left gave his team a lead after a tie induced by Josh Green’s dunk.

Irving’s jumper in the final 23.1 seconds minimized the gap between the two teams to a single point. But this wasn't enough to defeat Cleveland.

A driving layup by Washington broke a 98-98 tie, leading to a 10-0 sprint for Dallas, with contributions from Tim Hardaway Jr., Doncic, and Maxi Kleber.

In the last minutes of the second quarter, Mitchell’s 3-pointer gave Cleveland a 56-41 lead, to which Doncic responded with some powerful plays, including four 3-pointers and two free throws, propelling a 15-4 rally to end the half.

ALSO READ: ‘Keep Owning That Clown’: NBA Fans Troll Stephen A. Smith after Pelicans’ Twitter Slays with Classy Response in Ongoing Social Media Feud