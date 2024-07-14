‘Ain’t no Way’: Tyreek Hill Leaves Fans Baffled With Unexpected Simpsons Reaction to Shooting at Donald Trump Rally

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill highlighted the prediction of a famous cartoon, Simpsons that alleged a brutal attempt on former president Donald Trump. Recently, Hill shared his thoughts on the shooting at former president Donald Trump’s recent rally in Pennsylvania, sparking a flurry of reaction among fans and followers.

Fans and followers bounced in with their own opinions. Some agreed with Tyreek Hill, peaking out the unpredictable Trump appearances while some felt Hill should stick to sports. Well, this shows that sports and politics can collide in unexpected ways.

Tyreek Hill’s reaction to the incident at Donald Trump’s rally

Recently, a brutal event took place at former president Donald Trump's rally held in Pennsylvania on Saturday evening. On July 13, an unknown shooter fired at the former President at the rally. Six minutes into the speech, gunshots were heard as Donald Trump defended himself by stooping under the stage. The former President got injured on his face and was left with an injury close to his ear.

Miami Dolphins WR, Tyreek Hill made a snarky comment on social media. Hill inquired whether the famous TV cartoon The Simpsons predicted the shooting of Donald Trump at his rally before.

Tyreek posted on his Twitter (now X) handle, “Waiting for someone to post a Simpsons clip saying they predicted it.”

Eventually, someone tweeted on his post sharing a screenshot of The Simpsons’ predicting the incident, in the comments section. Soon after his post was shared on Twitter, people gave their hilarious reaction.

Fans reaction on Tyreek Hill’s tweet

Wide receiver, Tyreek Hill created a buzz out there with his bizarre reaction to former President Donald Trump's rally. Some agreed with Hill while some didn't. Here are some of the people’s opinions on Hill’s tweet. Here are some fan's tweets below.

One fan claimed, “Oooo Cheetah….too quick to this one one too. Damn, you are fast,” while another fan wrote, “Ain’t no way.” While another fan commented, “Already did.”

There were bizarre reactions to Hill's tweet. However, the situation seems to be under control many social media users wished for a speedy recovery for the former President.