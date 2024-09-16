'Airports Are Not a Meet and Greet': CM Punk Urges Fans to Respect His Boundaries

WWE Superstar CM Punk minces no words when he speaks. He is direct and to the point. While Punk may always be grateful to his WWE fans for helping make him what he is today, he has a piece of advice for them.

The Straight Edge Superstar recently took to Instagram to express his displeasure toward fans who sometimes cross the line while following him, often intruding on his privacy. According to Punk, this happens frequently at airports while he is traveling.

In his Instagram post, Punk wrote:

“Friendly reminder to respect privacy and boundaries. Airports are not a meet and greet. If I have to ask you to please stop following me multiple times, you have crossed a line. Please stop this. Thank you. (And stop using your children as a shield or an excuse).”

CM Punk has addressed his frustration with fans' behavior at airports in the past. While it wasn't as direct, Punk voiced similar frustrations during his infamous "pipebomb" promo in 2011, where he took aim at John Cena, Triple H, Vince McMahon, The Rock, and Hulk Hogan.

Punk had previously called WWE fans lazy, accusing them of being too lazy to get a real job, as they only sought his autograph at the airport. While fans cheered him during his rant, Punk didn’t hesitate to turn his frustration toward them.

He said: “Those of you cheering me right now, you are the biggest reason I’m leaving, more than anything else. You’re the ones sipping out of those collector cups right now. You’re the ones buying the programs that don’t even have my face on the cover. And then, at 5:00 am at the airport, you shove it in my face, hoping for an autograph, just so you can sell it on eBay because you’re too lazy to go get a real job.”

Punk has never liked fans approaching him at the airport and intruding on his privacy. Whether the fans listen to him or not, the fact remains that Punk is nothing short of a hero to many of them. However, at times, these fans do cross the line.

As for his WWE run, Punk is preparing to face his arch-rival, Drew McIntyre, in a Hell in a Cell match at WWE Bad Blood on October 5. Both superstars have one victory each over the other. Let’s see who wins the third and final battle.

