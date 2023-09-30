AJ Brown calls for players movement to force change in NFL’s shoe standard

For the first two possessions, Brown sported vibrant "highlight green" cleats, but swapped them for black ones before rejoining the field late in the first quarter for the Eagles' third drive. Team equipment manager, Greg Delimitros, was the one to relay to him that he must remove the colorful cleats or face being pulled from the game.

Brown managed to dodge a first-time offense fine of about $7,000 by complying and removing his cleats. He expressed disdain at the hefty fine, calling it "ridiculous," but accepted the situation for what it was, deeming it not his place to challenge.

The NFL's existing policy only allows players to wear footwear in white, black, or a team's tertiary color during games. The sole exception to this rule is during "My Cause, My Cleats" week when players can sport customized cleats in support of causes they hold dear.

Brown criticized the rule, expressing his desire to bend it a little. He voiced his opinion that all players should have the freedom to sport whichever footwear they prefer, challenging the possibility of the league fining everyone. He proposed starting a movement amongst the players towards this cause.

Brown disclosed that the reason he prefers to wear distinctive cleats is to help his daughter easily spot him on the field.



A.J. Brown's Net Worth

The current calculations place Brown's net worth roughly around $10 million. Brown, a second-round pick, earned his first contract in the NFL worth a total of $5.652 million. However, with his transfer to the Eagles, Brown gained a substantial $24.220 million in cash compensation for the 2022 season, escalating his total career income to $28.607 million.

Assuming Brown sees through the rest of his Eagles contract, his career income will amass a grand $108.703 million. In the following 2023 season, Brown is pegged to earn a cash income of $12.096 million, which will push his total career earnings past the $40 million mark.

