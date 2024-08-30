AJ Brown Says Players Warned Not to Roam Streets of Brazil With Phones Ahead of Eagles’ International Game

This season, the NFL is headed to South America. For the first time ever, the Eagles and Packers are headed to Sao Paulo, Brazil for their week 1 clash, kick-starting their season. The idea sounds as tantalizing, but star WR AJ Brown chose to stay in his room, rather than explore the vibrant streets. Reason? The strict list of ‘Do not Dos’ the players have to follow.

So strict that the players can’t even carry their phones around with them when walking down the street. Brown, appearing quite perplexed just from hearing the extensive list of ‘Do Not Dos’, confessed that he would rather “be in my room.” Further, Brown also opened up about the “meeting” they had on their initial days in Brazil, explaining the “whole bunch of Don’t Do’s,” that simply petrified him from the streets of Brazil.

In his interview with reporters at Novacare Complex on Thursday, Brown said with a nervous laugh, “I'm just trying to go down there. Win a football game and come back home. That’s the best way I can put it.” Earlier as well, when the talks of organizing an NFL game in Brazil were brewing up, questions surrounding players’ safety were raised.

When asked what these Don’t Do’s in detail, Brown confessed that these were the things that they would normally do back home, ‘even as simple as walking the street with your phone’ could prove risky.

However, the other Eagles will not be staying confined to their rooms since they have given up their home game for a game in Arena Corinthians in São Paolo, Brazil. This game could be the head-to-head clash that settles a potential home-field advantage situation in the NFC playoffs since the two have high aspirations of going to the Super Bowl this year.

While Brown is already mentally prepared to play in a different atmosphere in Brazil, and since this game will also be his first game out of the country, Brown seems focused on the game, expressing his wish to win this one against the Eagles. This might also be a reason why Brown is keen on just finishing up the game and moving back home. The two-time Pro Bowler seems solely focused on winning the Super Bowl this year.

"We're down there to win a football game. We're not down there to see the city, do all this other stuff. This is not a vacation. This is a football game," said Brown in his interview, giving another reason for him to stay in the room.