AJ Lee FINALLY Reacts to Husband CM Punk’s WWE Feud With Drew McIntyre; Reveals Why She Never Speaks About It

Former WWE superstar and CM Punk’s wife, AJ Lee has been a hot topic in WWE ever since her name was taken by Drew McIntyre during a WWE promo. The Scottish Psycopath brought up Lee’s name when he showed up a bracelet of CM Punk, which had her name on it, along with her pet dog Larry.

While Punk has snatched the bracelet from McIntyre, after brutally thrashing him, the rivalry still rages between the two. AJ Lee was expected to make a WWE return, at Money In The Bank 2024, but she wasn’t seen.

And now, she has given her first reaction on the feud. While speaking in an interview with Haley Miller of ComicBook, AJ Lee reveals that she actually doesn’t know what’s going on in her husband’s WWE storyline, and rather she doesn’t even watch him wrestle.

“I have no idea what’s going on [laughs]. I’m weird about like — I don’t want to watch my husband wrestle live because I’m scared. It’s like a weird juju thing,” she said.

She continued, “It’s kind of like when you go home from work, do you open up your email? It’s kind of like that. It feels like that if people can understand. So, I’m sort of on the periphery, and I get kind of looped in mostly for women’s stuff because that’s what I’m interested in,” she said.

She said that it’s her husband who tells her who the hottest WWE female wrestler in WWE is right now. Lee stated that at present, her favorite female superstars are Bayley and Naomi.

She further said that she knows that her dog Larry, became famous all of a sudden, and she is proud of him. “I know that my dog is famous all of a sudden! He’s got some surprise merch coming. I’ve been privy to that. But it’s cool. I’m happy that he’s happy and healthy and just killing it. I’m proud,” she said.

CM Punk and Drew McIntyre’s storyline is up for a third and final battle at WWE Hell in a Cell at Bad Blood PLE. The scores are tied between the two with both winning one match each other. Now, the two will lock horns with each other now, in a Hell in a Cell match. And most probably Punk is expected to win and close this chapter, once and for all.

