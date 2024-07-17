A'ja Wilson Calls Out Teammates for Wanting to Take a ‘Motherf--King Picture With Usher’ After Loss to Sky

The Las Vegas Aces had an unfortunate fate at last night’s game. Despite being the hosting back-to-back champions, they experienced a slow start and suffered a significant defeat against the Chicago Sky.

However, amidst the disappointments, there was a moment of joy for the reigning WNBA Finals MVP, A'ja Wilson, who had the opportunity to meet her idol, Usher. However, her dream encounter turned into agitation as she made remarks directed at her teammates.

A’ja Wilson agitated over teammates’ circling Usher after loss against Sky

Following the 85-93 loss at home, A'ja Wilson was seen fulfilling a longtime wish as she exchanged jerseys with Usher. But prior to this, she was overheard expressing frustration towards her teammates.

She sounded off while calling out her fellow mates for taking pictures with Usher. Wilson said, "They ain't did sh*t all day, but they wanna get a motherf*****g picture with Usher!"

While her frustration was evident, it dissipated as Usher approached her, and the two shared a warm exchange, leading to the fulfillment of her dream meeting with the renowned singer.

A'ja Wilson's admiration for Usher has been well-documented, and her wish for the singer to attend one of her games, as well as the victory parade, had been widely known. Despite Usher being unable to make it to these events, he extended an invitation to the entire Las Vegas Aces team to his 'My Way' residency in Sin City.

A'ja Wilson features on the covers of NBA 2K25 along with Jayson Tatum and Vince Carter

The NBA 2K25 video game will feature a star-studded cover design, with both NBA and WNBA stars gracing the cover for the first time in the series' history. Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson, Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, and Hall of Famer Vince Carter have been selected as the cover athletes for the various editions of the game.

Wilson's presence on the cover marks a significant milestone as she becomes the first WNBA player to serve as the cover athlete for a global edition of NBA 2K, in addition to being featured on the WNBA edition cover.

Jayson Tatum will feature as the solo cover athlete for the standard edition of NBA 2K25. This comes on the heels of his NBA championship victory with the Boston Celtics and signing the richest contract in NBA history.

A'ja Wilson, on the other hand, stands as a dominant force in women's basketball, boasting achievements such as being the reigning WNBA Finals MVP, a back-to-back champion, and a two-time winner of the Defensive Player of the Year award.

Additionally, the inclusion of Vince Carter on the cover of the Hall of Fame edition pays tribute to his remarkable 22-season career in the NBA, during which he made eight All-Star appearances and played for eight different franchises.

