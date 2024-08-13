A’ja Wilson Hypes Up Kelsey Plum’s Epic Dance to Kendrick Lamar After Olympic Gold Win

A'ja Wilson and Kelsey Plum, two of the WNBA's most electrifying stars, showcased their strong bond and contagious energy following Team USA's gold medal triumph at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Their post-victory celebration became an instant hit, capturing the joy and camaraderie that defines their partnership on and off the court.

Their celebration quickly became a fan-favorite moment, highlighting the joy and camaraderie that defines their partnership.Here's the celebration.

After winning back-to-back WNBA titles, she celebrated the Olympic gold in style. She posted a series of pictures on Instagram, including one of her smoking a cigar while filming the celebration.

This nod to her previous WNBA celebrations, where she was also seen smoking a cigar, resonated with basketball fans and became an iconic image.

In another post, Plum brought A'ja Wilson into the frame. Wilson, proudly displaying her gold medal and holding a bouquet, joined in the celebration, further amplifying the joyous moment. This scene was reminiscent of Plum's 2022 WNBA championship celebration, which had gone viral and cemented her status as a fan favorite.

Plum's cigar celebration didn't just capture fans' attention; it also caught the eye of Kingmakers Cigars. Earlier this year, the company announced a signature partnership with Plum, solidifying her image as a champion both on and off the court.

After securing the gold, the team bus buzzed with excitement. Plum was ready to celebrate, and Wilson, always the supportive teammate, captured it live on Instagram. The video begins with Plum in the frame, who then hands the phone to Wilson. As Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" played, Plum danced energetically in the bus's center, with Wilson hyping her up from behind the camera. Their infectious energy and genuine friendship made the celebration even more special for fans.

Plum and Wilson were crucial in Team USA's victory over France in the gold medal game. Plum was the team's second-highest scorer, contributing 12 points and showcasing her ability to perform under pressure.

Wilson was the standout star, leading the team with a game-high 21 points. She excelled on both ends of the court, making 6-of-14 shots and grabbing 13 rebounds. Her defensive skills were also on display, with four blocks that played a key role in Team USA's success.

