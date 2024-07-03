A’ja Wilson Talks About How She Loves WNBA’s Energy Now, Months After She Said Caitlin Clark Is Popular Because She Is White

Caitlin Clark has been the talk of the town since her college basketball days. She has a huge fan base, and nobody can deny this fact. Back in May, Las Vegas Aces' teammate A’ja Wilson commented on Clark’s popularity and the reason behind her stardom.

However, just a few months after making this comment, Wilson seems to have changed her opinion. She feels that this season has a good vibe and that she loves the energy now.

A'ja Wilson discusses the current energy in the WNBA

On Tuesday, the Aces won over the Fever by 88-69. Seeing the huge crowd stand by their side after this win, Wilson could not hold back her emotions. She went on to express how the energy is good now and how people are appreciating the players for whatever they are doing.

In the post-win interview with ESPN, Wilson said, “It’s a good vibe, it’s a good feel. People are just coming to see the product on the floor.”

Later, she admitted how things got too gossipy in the beginning when she commented on Caitlin Clark’s newfound fame, claiming that Clark was receiving huge stardom because of her race. Nevertheless, now Wilson has a different opinion altogether.

She continued, “It got a little too gossipy in the beginning, but then it started to fizzle out, because people are starting to realize we’re really good at what we do, we’re elite at what we do. I love the energy now.”

Furthermore, the 27-year-old player admitted that strong on-court performances are generating enthusiastic fan support. Additionally, fans are also believing in their game while creating positive momentum for each one of them.

During the recent match between the Aces and the Fever, Wilson averaged 28 points and 9 rebounds. Meanwhile, Clark averaged 13 points and 11 assists.

When A’ja Wilson commented on Caitlin Clark’s race

When Caitlin Clark won her first professional game with the Fever back in May, she received increasing admiration from her fans. It was around this time that Wilson commented on the rookie player’s race, suggesting that the 22-year-old player was getting all the attention because she was white.

Wilson stated to the Associated Press: “I think it's a huge thing. I think a lot of people may say it's not about black and white, but to me, it is. It really is because you can be top-notch at what you are as a black woman, but yet maybe that's something that people don't want to see.”

Nevertheless, Wilson’s recent remarks and the record-breaking audience at the T-Mobile Arena, with a capacity of 18,000 people, prove fans’ loyalty towards the game, irrespective of which race a player comes from.

