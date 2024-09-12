A’ja Wilson’s Hilarious Reaction to Aces’ Tweet Goes Viral After WNBA Star Claims Single-Season Scoring Record

A’ja Wilson was delighted, just like all of us. The Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson added her name to WNBA history on Wednesday night as she shattered the league's single-season scoring record during the game against the Indiana Fever.

Wilson's exceptional performance not only carried the Aces to an 86-75 victory but also rose as one of the most prolific scorers in league history. She couldn’t help but gushing over her own accolade, and she had a hilarious reaction after Aces’ official X/Twitter handle praised the star for her feat.

Wilson retweeted the official post and added a funny GIF showing a man excitedly taking pride in the moment.

Entering the game just 11 points shy of the record, Wilson wasted no time in showcasing her offensive prowess. After the Aces faced an early deficit, Wilson orchestrated a remarkable comeback by sinking four consecutive baskets, followed by crucial free throws to tie the record before halftime. This was a performance that left everyone in awe.

Her starry performance on the court saw her rise with a total of 27 points and 12 rebounds.

LeBron James took to social media to express his deep admiration for A'ja Wilson following her remarkable achievement.

Known for their mentor-mentee relationship, James praised Wilson's outstanding accomplishment with a congratulatory tweet, exclaiming, "STRAIGHT Buckets!!! CONGRATULATIONS SIS! Love to see it!"

Notably, A'ja Wilson's record-breaking performance was further highlighted by the fact that she achieved this feat while wearing a pair of Nike LeBron 21 PEs, emblematic of her association with James.

LeBron’s appreciation for the WNBA star was not his newfound love for women’s basketball. James has been a steadfast advocate for Wilson since her collegiate years, and his consistent support has extended to her wearing his signature shoes during games.

Moreover, James has expressed confidence in Wilson's unparalleled skill, asserting her status as the best player in the WNBA.

Notably, Wilson's record-breaking feat saw her surpass the impressive mark set by Seattle Storm All-Star Jewell Loyd, who held the previous record of 939 points in 38 games last season. Wilson's achievement is even more striking, considering that she accomplished this milestone in just 35 games.

As a two-time MVP and a standout player for the Aces, Wilson's impact extends beyond her scoring abilities. She has been a driving force behind the team's success, averaging career highs of 27.3 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks per game while maintaining a remarkable 52.7% field goal percentage.

With a crucial win under their belt, the Aces are in a strong position for their quest for a third straight WNBA title. Their current season record of 23-13 further solidifies their potential. Meanwhile, the Indiana Fever, led by Caitlin Clark, have secured a playoff spot for the first time since 2016 in a fiercely competitive season.

