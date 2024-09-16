A’ja Wilson’s Mother Eva Catches Daughter Off-Guard After WNBA Star’s 1000-Point Season Record

In a thrilling matchup between the Las Vegas Aces and the Connecticut Sun, the Las Vegas Aces emerged victorious with a solid 84-71 win, moving closer to jumping up a spot in the standings.

However, the game held even more significance for A’ja Wilson as she achieved a remarkable milestone by reaching the 1,000-point mark in a single WNBA season, a historic feat never before accomplished in the league's history.

Wilson's outstanding performance of 29 points in the game garnered well-deserved applause from her teammates, who took to social media to congratulate the 28-year-old on her remarkable achievement.

However, one particular congratulatory message from teammate Sydney Colson grabbed attention for its unconventional approach, straying into slightly inappropriate territory with a playful innuendo involving game balls and a smirk emoji.

The lighthearted banter between Wilson and Colson took an unexpected turn when Wilson's mother, Eva Wilson, stumbled upon the exchange on social media. Eva's reaction to the cheeky remark was palpable, leading to a swift response from A'ja with a seemingly feeble excuse – claiming her account had been hacked.

The mother-daughter dynamic playing out on social media added a touch of humor and candor to an otherwise momentous occasion for the WNBA star.

Despite the playful social media interactions, Eva Wilson undoubtedly takes pride in her daughter's accomplishments on the court. A’ja Wilson's stellar performance throughout the season, averaging an impressive 27 points, 12 rebounds, 2.6 blocks, and 1.8 steals per game, has positioned her as a frontrunner for MVP and Defensive Player of the Year awards.

After Wilson's record-setting performance night, the star athlete was spotted celebrating with NBA player Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat. Wilson's exceptional achievement came as she set the all-time record for most points in a single season during the Las Vegas Aces' victory over the Indiana Fever. Surpassing the 1,000-point mark, Wilson's season has been nothing short of remarkable.

Bam Adebayo, evidently proud of Wilson's accomplishment, took to social media to extend his congratulations, sending a message of support and admiration. "Hope everyone finds A'thousand reasons to smile on this lovely Sunday," he expressed on X, adding, "U'nanimous," in reference to her MVP campaign.