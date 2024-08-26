Alabama High School Football Player Dies After Suffering Brain Injury During Opening Game

Trigger warning: This article mentions death.

In an unfortunate incident, an Alabama high school football player lost his life after he was critically injured. Caden Tellier, the quarterback for Morgan Academy, passed away on Saturday following a brain injury during Selma Private School’s opening home game on Friday. The tragedy was announced by his parents on their Facebook pages.

Arsella Slagel Tellier and Jamie Tellier, Caden’s parents, stated on the social media platform, “Our boy, Caden Tellier, has met Jesus face-to-face.” The post further read, “We appreciate all of your prayers and we covet them for the hard days ahead.”

They continued by saying that people who knew Caden were aware of how kind, generous, and pure of nature he was. It was also said in the post that arrangements for a service will soon be available. The 16-year-old hurt himself during the game after a tackle in the third quarter of the school's game.

Meanwhile, his brain injury was confirmed to CBS News by the school's headmaster, Bryan Oliver. The young boy was taken to the University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital Friday night; however, the player couldn’t be saved, sadly.

The headmaster also took over the school’s official Facebook page to describe the incident, considering that Caden was a “shining light every day he graced the halls of Morgan Academy.” The post further read that his death left them speechless as a “school community and family.”

The post wrote that everyone will remember Caden and he can never be forgotten, especially what he was for the school and community as they mourn his sudden and unfortunate death. Olivier called him “a student, a friend, an athlete and most importantly, a Christ follower.”

In a statement on Sunday, the Alabama Independent School Association Executive Director Michael McClendon told CBS News that it has been stated that Caden was injured badly in the brain and “suffered a ruptured blood vessel in his brain following a routine play in which he was carrying the ball and was tackled to the ground.”

However, the school was still working on getting more information about the sad events occurring. The executive further continued that “it may be quite a while” before everyone knows more information about the injury that claimed his life.

Following the occurrence, the school has announced that it will cancel all the activities that were scheduled to happen this week. The activity also included a football game at Wilcox Academy.

Additionally, on Sunday, the school decided that the administrators and pastors were engaging so that they could finalize the plans for the upcoming week. Those will be announced later in the day, according to the reports.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe has also been announced by the school so that they can raise money and help the family cover the expenses. The page reads, “Honoring Caden Tellier's Memory.” As of now, $74,539 USD has been raised toward the $100,000 target with 578 donations so far, according to the page.

According to the page, the school wants to help the family “cover all of their many medical, life flight, and funeral expenses and time out of work” while they mourn for their child.

