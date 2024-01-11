Alabama reportedly wants to replace retiring Nick Saban as head coach with THIS top target

The head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide has announced retirement this Wednesday. With Nick Saban out of the HC's position. Alabama is on the lookout for his replacement and they might just have found themselves the perfect guy. Alabama's first choice is none other than the Oregon Ducks' head coach.

Nick Saban announces retirement after 17 seasons with Alabama

Alabama Crimson Tide's head coach Nick Saban officially announced his retirement from the team on Wednesday. The former head coach released a statement where he talked about his retirement decision in detail. Nick is one of the greatest college football coaches, who have seven national championships under his belt.

After spending 17 long seasons with the team, he has finally decided to retire. "The University of Alabama has been a very special place to Terry and me. We have enjoyed every minute of our 17 years being the head coach at Alabama as well as becoming a part of the Tuscaloosa community," Nick said in a statement on Wednesday.

Nick Saban had his last seasons with Alabama this year, which ended with an unfortunate loss to Michigan in the Rose Bowl. During his 17 seasons with Alabama, he has won 201 games. Now that he's out, Alabama is in the lookout for someone to fill in his shoes. We think they have indeed got what they are looking for.

Alabama Crimson Tide wishes Oregon Ducks' head coach to fill in Nick Saban's place

Now that Nick Saban is retired, the Alabama Crimson Tide is in urgent need of finding his replacement. And as per Brett McMurphy, the college football insider, Alabama might be looking at Oregon Ducks' head coach Dan Lamming to come and join the team as head coach.

"Alabama’s Nick Saban is retiring, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. 1st reported by@ClowESPN. Oregon’s Dan Lanning expected to be top target to replace Saban, source told @ActionNetworkHQ," Brett McMurphy revealed in his recent tweet. But will Dan Lamming join Alabama?

Back in 2023, there were rumors that were going viral about Dan Lamming leaving the Oregon Ducks. The head coach shared a strong response to those rumors. "I’m not going anywhere. There’s zero chance that I would be coaching somewhere else," one of the statements that Dan made to the media in response to these rumors.

Dan Lamming made it clear with his words last year that he won't be leaving Oregon. But if the Alabama Crimson Tide approaches him with an offer, do you think there's a chance that he might choose to trade from Oregon to Alabama? Share your take in the comment section below.