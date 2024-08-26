Alex Pereira Accused of ‘Lying’ About Asking Dana White’s Team for Magomed Ankalaev Fight: ‘This Is the Biggest Lie’

Alex Pereira has been termed as a liar by Magomed Ankalaev. In a recent video posted on social media, Alex Pereira claimed that he had asked the UFC to give him a title fight against Magomed Ankalaev. However, Ankalaev vehemently protested this claim and mentioned that Pereira’s claims were not true. Taking to his X account, the Russian fighter stated, “This is the biggest lie this not man style.”

Such a claim coming from Ankalaev poses serious questions to Pereira’s statement. The UFC light heavyweight champion also stated that once he asked the UFC to make the fight with Ankalaev official, it was the Russian who did not show any significant interest in making the fight happen. Pereira opined that although the reason for Ankalaev ducking the fight was unclear, it might have been the location that posed an obstacle to the light heavyweight title contender.

Well, the light heavyweight title scenario has suddenly become complicated with a questionable match up. After defending his belt successfully twice this year, Alex Pereira was all set to face Magomed Ankalaev for the title. Surprisingly, Ankalaev was announced in a matchup with Aleksandar Rakic. To add to the confusion even further, Pereira was pitted against Khalil Rountree Jr. jumping ahead of Jan Blachowicz.

While the entire fight fraternity was taken aback by the decision, Pereira himself expressed his surprise at the matchup. However, Poatan tried to provide a reasonable explanation about the same. He stated that maybe the UFC was not considering the rankings and instead, trying to provide their fans with more interesting fights. Since both Pereira and Rountree Jr. are great strikers, the bout could well be a banger for the fans to watch.

Unfortunately, such a narrative does not look to please the fans and critics much. Since Pereira’s UFC 303 victory against Jiri Prochazka, Magomed Ankalaev has been constantly throwing shades at Poatan. Confident about his victory, Ankalaev stated that he would knock Pereira out within 15 minutes. The Russian also made a bold claim to say that he won’t be using his grappling against Potan and instead will overshadow him with striking.

Sadly, as of now, all the verbal back and forth seems to have fallen flat. Both Ankalaev and Pereira will have to deal with Rakic and Rountree Jr. first and then will have to wait for Dana White to make the match official. While both Pereira and Ankalaev are expected to see off their next opponents, one cannot take things for granted and will have to wait and watch what transpires.

