Alex Pereira Accuses Dricus du Plessis of Being ‘Scared’ of Him as He Hints at Dropping to Middleweight Again

Dricus du Plessis is scared to fight Alex Pereira. Ever since Du Plessis has successfully defended his middleweight belt against Israel Adesanya, Poatan has been actively taking shots at him. After initially hinting at a move down to the 185 lbs division, Pereira has now claimed that Dricus du Plessis does not want to fight him. Making an appearance on his YouTube channel recently, Alex Pereira was seen breaking down Du Plessis’reaction.

The UFC light heavyweight champion stated, “Dricus talked about my weight… After I talked about going down one more time, the first thing Dricus said was that it was a problem. The last one [against Adesanya] was a warning for me, that I had to go up in weight. But if you guys remember, when I went up in weight, I said I could do this again. But I need some time to recover. I think if I go down one more time I’ll do well. Explaining what Du Plessis said, it seems like he’s a bit scared.”

Such a comment coming from Alex Pereira has instilled an entirely new angle in the middleweight scene. It was expected that Sean Strickland would be taking on Du Plessis for his rematch and would try to win back his lost title. From thereon, it would have been the victor of Robert Whittaker vs Khamzat Chimaev becoming the number one contender. However, things have taken a new turn since Pereira has been constantly taking sly digs at the middleweight champion.

To add more intrigue to the online rivalry, Poatan opined that Israel Adesanya might have been injured during the UFC 305 main event. He stated that ‘Izzy’ lacked significantly in delivering his traditional low kicks and it made it appear he was carrying an injury. But all these talking from Pereira do not seem to have bothered Dricus du Plessis.

Reacting to Pereira’s desire to come down to middleweight, the champion felt that it was not a very good idea. Du Plessis mentioned that Pereira looked stiff against Adesanya and cutting down to middleweight again might be a tedious task for the Brazilian. Instead, the South African oozed confidence by claiming that he could come up to light heavyweight and challenge Alex Pereira.

As of now, Pereira has his hands full as he is scheduled to face Khalil Rountree Jr. Defending his title for the third time this year, this fight is being labeled as one of Pereira’s hardest fights ever. Pereira too, acknowledged Rountree Jr.’s striking abilities but also seemed confident of beating him. Thus, with a significant amount of confusion being created by Alex Pereira’s subtle middleweight hints, it will be interesting to find out what happens next.

