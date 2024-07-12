Alex Pereira and Islam Makhachev Lose out as THIS UFC Champion Is Named ESPY Fighter of the Year

Sean O’Malley won the ESPY Fighter of the Year Award ahead of Alex Pereira and Islam Makhachev. Women’s strawweight champion Zhang Weili was the other nominee for the prize.

O’Malley follows Jon Jones, who won the ESPY in 2023. The ESPY award has been decided based on votes from sports writers, broadcasters, executives, and other sports persons since 2004.

Sean O’Malley finishes ahead of Alex Pereira and Islam Makhachev

Sean O’Malley, who has been vocal about fighting in the Sphere for his second title defense, has been named the ESPY 2024 Fighter of the Year. O’Malley has racked up two sensational wins in the last year.

After knocking out Aljamain Sterling in spectacular fashion to become the bantamweight champion at UFC 292, ‘Suga’ defended his belt at UFC 299 against Marlon Vera. O’Malley dominated Vera from bell to bell to mark his first title defense.

Alex Pereira was another strong contender for the award, and so was Islam Makhachev. Pereira defeated Jiri Prochazka to become the light heavyweight champion at UFC 295.

He then stepped in on short notice and earned a stellar first-round KO win against Jamahal Hill at UFC 300. ‘Poatan’ once again took a short-notice fight at UFC 303 and beat Jiri Prochazka via a second-round finish.

Makhachev, on the other hand, has racked up two impressive wins in the last year. After knocking out Alexander Volkanovski in the first round at UFC 294, the pound-for-pound leader submitted Dustin Poirier at UFC 302 in the fifth round.

Advertisement

Zhang Weili, on the other hand, has also marked two title defenses in the past year, beating Amanda Lemos at UFC 292 and Yan Xiaonan at UFC 303. Both of her wins came via unanimous decision.

Sean O’Malley, however, got the nod. The UFC bantamweight champion is already one of the most popular fighters on the roster. The recent ESPY award adds another feather to his cap.

Also Read: Sean O’Malley Thinks Michael Chandler Can Beat Islam Makhachev if He Chooses Title Fight Over Conor McGregor

Alex Pereira and Islam Makhachev are currently leading the pound-for-pound chart

Islam Makhachev is currently on a 13-fight winning run and has won seven of his last eight fights via finishes. He leads the pound-for-pound rankings at the moment. The Russian is not only dominant, but he has also proven to be a very entertaining fighter inside the octagon.

Alex Pereira, on the other hand, is arguably the face of the UFC at the moment. ‘Poatan’ ascend has been nothing short of phenomenal and he has already won the UFC title in two different weight divisions, defending the light heavyweight belt twice.

Advertisement

Pereira is ranked number two on the pound-for-pound list. He usurped Jon Jones from that position after the recent win against Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303.