Alex Pereira Calls in Sean Strickland for Special Sparring Session Ahead of Khalil Rountree Jr Matchup

Alex Pereira is calling in special help to hone his skills ahead of his next fight. Over the period of 3 years, Pereira has evolved significantly to emerge as the top draw in the UFC realm. In such a short span of time, Pereira has clinched championship belts in two weight divisions. Currently enjoying his run as the undisputed UFC light heavyweight champion, ‘Poatan’ has his next fight scheduled against Khalil Rountree Jr. While this was kind of a surprise match-up, Pereira is not taking his opponent lightly.

In a recent video uploaded on X by Championship Rounds, Poatan was spotted sparring with Sean Strickland. Strickland, who is a former UFC middleweight champion, is also well known for his striking prowess. In the video both the fighters were seen exchanging soft punches and kicks before getting into the real deal. As a matter of fact, the fight announcement between Rountree Jr. and Pereira caught the UFC fraternity off guard.

Initially, Pereira was supposed to face Magomed Ankalaev, who has been creating ripples with his grappling skills. Surprisingly, Ankalaev was pitted against Aleksandar Rakic while Pereira got Rountree Jr. Speaking about the match-up, Poatan stated that despite being surprised himself, he had an idea of why Dana White went with Rountree Jr. Poatan opined that a match with Ankalaev might have been a stylistic mismatch.

On the other hand, Rountree Jr. is an out-and-out striker like Pereira. Thus, when the two will clash, the spectators will be treated to a dog fight. Now, while Pereira seems to be quite happy facing Rountree Jr., Ankalaev too seems unfazed. Ankalaev stated that he would be winning against Rakic and then concentrate on Pereira again if he is still the champion.

And as for the champion, Pereira will walk into the fight as the undisputed favorite. Showing impeccable endurance, the Brazilian has already turned up twice this year. Facing off against Jamahal Hill and Jiri Prochazka, Pereira knocked both of them out with relative ease. Thus, coming in for the third fight of the year, Pereira will look to win the match and cement his legacy as one of the greatest champions in UFC history.