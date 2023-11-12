Alex Pereira calls out his former rival following UFC 295 title victory

Alex Pereira called out former champion and rival for a trilogy match after knocking out Jiri Porchazka for UFC light heavyweight champion.

Written by Nayan Kumawat Updated on Nov 12, 2023   |  02:19 PM IST  |  5.5K
Image Courtesy : Getty Images
Key Highlight

  • Alex Pereira called out former champion
  • UFC 295 all results

The second last event of UFC 295 was absolute fire. Tom Aspinall knocked out Sergei Pavlovich and captured the interim Heavyweight champion in the co-main event. On the other hand, Alex Pereira captured the Light Heavyweight championship after defeating former champion Jiri Porchazka in the main event.

Alex Pereira became the ninth double-division champion and the first Glory two-division champion and two-division UFC champion.

After winning the fight hand of Stone called out former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in his post-fight interview “Hey, Adesanya. Come to Daddy”

Former Champion  has now reacted to Pereira’s call-out and posted a picture of Alex Pereira  and quoted” Let it go “

Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira fought two times in the UFC and both won one match each. Both will collide a third time.

UFC 295: All Results

Main Card:

1. Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka

   - Result: Alex Pereira won via 2nd-round KO at 4:08.

   - Additional Coverage: Live blog, Highlights, Reax

. Tom Aspinall vs. Sergei Pavlovich

   - Result: Tom Aspinall won via first-round KO at 1:09.

   - Additional Coverage: Live blog, Highlights

3. Jessica Andrade vs. Mackenzie Dern

   - Result: Jessica Andrade won via second-round TKO at 3:15.

   - Additional Coverage: Live blog, Highlights

4. Benoit Saint Denis vs. Matt Frevola

   - Result: Benoit Saint Denis won via first-round KO at 1:31.

   - Additional Coverage: Live blog

5. Diego Lopes vs. Pat Sabatini

   - Result: Diego Lopes won via first-round KO at 1:30.

   - Additional Coverage: Live blog

Preliminary Card:

1. Stephen Erceg vs. Alessandro Costa

   - Result: Stephen Erceg won via unanimous decision (29-28 x 3).

2. Loopy Godinez vs. Tabatha Ricci

   - Result: Loopy Godinez won via split decision (27-30, 29-28 x2).

3. Mateusz Rebecki vs. Roosevelt Roberts

   - Result: Mateusz Rebecki won via submission (armbar) in the first round at 3:08. Watch the finish.

4. Viacheslav Borshchev vs. Nazim Sadykhov

   - Result: Majority draw (29-28, 28-28 x2).

5. Jared Gordon vs. Mark Madsen

   - Result: Jared Gordon won via first-round TKO at 4:42. Watch the finish.

6. John Castaneda vs. Kyung Ho Kang

   - Result: John Castaneda won via unanimous decision (30-27 x 3).

7. Joshua Van vs. Kevin Borjas

   - Result: Joshua Van won via unanimous decision (29-28 x 3).

8. Jamall Emmers vs. Dennis Buzukja

   - Result: Jamall Emmers won via first-round TKO at 0:49. Watch the finish.

