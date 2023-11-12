Alex Pereira calls out his former rival following UFC 295 title victory
Alex Pereira called out former champion and rival for a trilogy match after knocking out Jiri Porchazka for UFC light heavyweight champion.
The second last event of UFC 295 was absolute fire. Tom Aspinall knocked out Sergei Pavlovich and captured the interim Heavyweight champion in the co-main event. On the other hand, Alex Pereira captured the Light Heavyweight championship after defeating former champion Jiri Porchazka in the main event.
Alex Pereira became the ninth double-division champion and the first Glory two-division champion and two-division UFC champion.
After winning the fight hand of Stone called out former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in his post-fight interview “Hey, Adesanya. Come to Daddy”
Former Champion has now reacted to Pereira’s call-out and posted a picture of Alex Pereira and quoted” Let it go “
Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira fought two times in the UFC and both won one match each. Both will collide a third time.
UFC 295: All Results
Main Card:
1. Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka
- Result: Alex Pereira won via 2nd-round KO at 4:08.
- Additional Coverage: Live blog, Highlights, Reax
. Tom Aspinall vs. Sergei Pavlovich
- Result: Tom Aspinall won via first-round KO at 1:09.
- Additional Coverage: Live blog, Highlights
3. Jessica Andrade vs. Mackenzie Dern
- Result: Jessica Andrade won via second-round TKO at 3:15.
- Additional Coverage: Live blog, Highlights
4. Benoit Saint Denis vs. Matt Frevola
- Result: Benoit Saint Denis won via first-round KO at 1:31.
- Additional Coverage: Live blog
5. Diego Lopes vs. Pat Sabatini
- Result: Diego Lopes won via first-round KO at 1:30.
- Additional Coverage: Live blog
Preliminary Card:
1. Stephen Erceg vs. Alessandro Costa
- Result: Stephen Erceg won via unanimous decision (29-28 x 3).
2. Loopy Godinez vs. Tabatha Ricci
- Result: Loopy Godinez won via split decision (27-30, 29-28 x2).
3. Mateusz Rebecki vs. Roosevelt Roberts
- Result: Mateusz Rebecki won via submission (armbar) in the first round at 3:08. Watch the finish.
4. Viacheslav Borshchev vs. Nazim Sadykhov
- Result: Majority draw (29-28, 28-28 x2).
5. Jared Gordon vs. Mark Madsen
- Result: Jared Gordon won via first-round TKO at 4:42. Watch the finish.
6. John Castaneda vs. Kyung Ho Kang
- Result: John Castaneda won via unanimous decision (30-27 x 3).
7. Joshua Van vs. Kevin Borjas
- Result: Joshua Van won via unanimous decision (29-28 x 3).
8. Jamall Emmers vs. Dennis Buzukja
- Result: Jamall Emmers won via first-round TKO at 0:49. Watch the finish.
