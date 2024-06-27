Alex Pereira Claps Back at Islam Makhachev’s Wrestling Jibe; Says He ‘Maybe Took Way Longer to Learn…’

Alex Pereira claimed he is different than Islam Makhachev and has learned wrestling quicker than the Dagestani. Makhachev recently claimed that Pereira’s wrestling skills are not good and someone like Magomed Ankalaev would expose that.

‘Poatan’, however, said that he has good enough skills in wrestling and has learned that in a shorter period of time than most guys do. Speaking to Daniel Cormier, the Brazilian claimed he is built differently.

Alex Pereira reacts to Islam Makhachev’s comments

Daniel Cormier suggested to Islam Makhachev that Alex Pereira could have become an Olympic champion in wrestling. Makhachev retorted that claim and Cormier questioned why nobody has been able to dominate ‘Poatan’ via wrestling in MMA.

Makhachev then suggested that Magomed Ankalaev would make easy work of Pereira if they fought. Pereira reacted to Makhachev’s comments, saying on Daniel Cormier’s YouTube,

“It’s not my fault that some guys take longer to learn. Makhachev maybe took way longer to learn wrestling… you gotta accept that I’m different.”

Alex Pereira has been on a roll in his UFC career. Since joining the promotion back in 2021, he has already won world championships in two different weight classes.

Pereira will fight Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303 this weekend. With a win against Prochazka, ‘Poatan’ can mark the second defense of his title and further add to his growing legacy.

Alex Pereira ready to prove Islam Makhachev’s Magomed Ankalaev claim wrong

The Consensus is that Magomed Ankalaev is Alex Pereira’s toughest stylistic match-up. Even Islam Makhachev has endorsed his countryman to find success against Pereira. ‘Poatan’ is keen on silencing the doubters.

Speaking to Stake, the UFC light heavyweight champion said, “Magomed Ankalaev is a guy I would like to test myself against. A lot of people talk about that matchup and say that he will submit me really quickly.”

Alex Pereira could close his rivalry with Jiri Prochazka by beating the Czech once again in the rematch. Given he has already annihilated Jamahal Hill, Magomed Ankalaev could be next for Pereira.