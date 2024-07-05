Alex Pereira Compared to Michael Jordan by UFC Legend After Dominant UFC 303 Victory

Alex Pereira is getting some meaty honors following his domination inside the octagon. ‘Poatan’ has now saved UFC from the blushes twice, in UFC 300 and UFC 300. Back in April, Dana White promised a ‘superfight’ as the main event of UFC 300.

Unfortunately, with each announcement, the fans were getting more and more upset. This is when Pereira stepped up to accept a title fight against Jamahal Hill. ‘Poatan’ successfully defended his title knocking Hill out in Round 1, sending the fans in a frenzy.

Next up, Pereira did not have any plans to return to UFC 303. But a failed Conor McGregor comeback meant Alex Pereira stepping in within 90 days. Once again, the UFC light heavyweight champion was at his absolute best, knocking out Jiri Prochazka in Round 2.

Such an impeccable feat naturally garnered significant eyeballs. Pereira also got placed on the same pedestal as Michael Jordan by a UFC veteran.

Alex Pereira going to get to a ‘Michael Jordan-like realm’

Discussing Pereira’s antics on his Good Guy Bad Guy podcast, former UFC double champ Daniel Cormier had words of praise for Poatan. Hailing the stupendous rise of Pereira in such a short time, DC feels the Brazilian has already cemented his greatness.

DC then went on to give Alex Pereira his greatest flowers by comparing him with NBA legend, Michael Jordan. Cormier stated, “I just think it might be one of those just one of those interesting things where there is not gonna be much left for us to discuss. Going to get a Michael Jordan-type realm where you are not watching him because you wanna know the outcome. You are watching him for his greatness.”

Not only Cormier, but the UFC head honcho Dana White also seems to be quite pleased with Poatan . Demanding a $303,000 Fight of the Night bonus, Dana White accepted Pereira’s request when the original bonus amount was $50,000. However, even after showering Pereira with praises, Daniel Cormier has one opponent in mind who could be a potential threat.

Magomed Ankalaev: Alex Pereira’s nemesis?

After witnessing Alex Pereira’s rampage, fans are wondering what’s next for Poatan. Having taken down Prochazka and Hill ruthlessly, the fight fans think there is no one else for Pereira to conquer in the light heavyweight division. However, that notion might not be true as Daniel Cormier has a name in mind.

Speaking about who Pereira should fight next, Cormier proposed the name of Magomed Ankalaev. Looking at Ankalaev’s impeccable grappling skills, Cormier thinks it might be a tough test for Pereira. However, he also opined that in order to do that, Ankalaev would need to get closer to Poatan, which is a huge risk.

Thus, basking in the glory at the moment, it will be interesting to see whether Alex Pereira gets dethroned anytime soon.