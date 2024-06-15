Alex Pereira Discusses His Purse for Accepting UFC 303 Fight on Short Notice After Conor McGregor's Pullback

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira and former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiří Procházka have again saved the day for UFC and saved UFC 303 pay-per-view from falling apart.

The company was in big-time trouble after the scheduled main event for UFC 303 between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler was jeopardized after Mystic Mac got injured in training camp while preparing for his return inside the UFC octagon after a long layoff of at least three and half years.

An insider report from ex-UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping suggests Conor McGregor has re-triggered the leg sustained during his last fight in 2021 at UFC 264 against his long-time rival, Dustin Poirier.

Recently, Alex Pereira dropped a vlog on his official YouTube channel, where he attached footage of him getting a call from his manager about taking up a short-notice fight replacing Conor McGregor at UFC 303.

In the same vlog, Alex Pereira answered multiple questions related to UFC 302. He was asked how his negotiation for accepting a short-notice fight at UFC 302 went with Dana White and company and what his fight purse could be to take a short-notice fight against Jiří Procházka.

Alex Pereira did not reveal the figures he would get for the UFC 303 short-notice fight, but he gave insights about the negotiation with the UFC.

Poatan revealed, “To be sincere, didn’t even think of it like that, ‘There is no one. I will give my price, and they have to accept’. I think it is good for both parties. Like I said, we have a good relation, been doing my job correctly. Never gave any trouble to the UFC, so I think they value that.”

UFC 303 Match Card

UFC 303 was one of the most anticipated pay-per-views of this year. The main reason behind the buzz and excitement was the return of the Notorious Conor McGregor after a long layoff of three and a half years.

Unfortunately, Conor McGregor got injured weeks ahead of his return match against Michael Chandler at UFC 303. Amidst his injury, Mystic Mac decided to pull himself out of the main event of UFC 303.

Conor McGregor was not alone in stepping out from the UFC 303. Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill is also out from the main event fighter. He injured his knee ahead of the fight.

UFC revamped the card and added three main card matches, including the main event match. Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka will lock horns for the UFC light heavyweight championship in a rematch in the main event. Here is the full updated UFC 303 card.

Match Card

Alex Pereira (C) vs. Jiri Prochazka – Light heavyweight Championship match Anthony Smith vs. Carlos Ulberg Diego Lopes vs. Brian Ortega Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Macy Chiasson Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Joe Pyfer Ian Machado Garry vs. Michael Page Andre Fili vs. Cub Swanson Vinicius Oliveira vs. Ricky Simon Charles Jourdain vs. Jean Silva Yanis Ghemmouri vs. Payton Talbott Gillian Robertson vs. Michelle Waterson-Gomez Andrei Arlovski vs. Martin Buday Carlos Hernandez vs. Rei Tsuruya

