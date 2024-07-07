Alex Pereira Edges Out Jon Jones in Pound for Pound Rankings After UFC 303 Mayhem

Alex Pereira has now toppled Jon Jones! Well, it seems at the moment Alex Pereira can do anything. UFC 303 was the second time the Brazilian saved Dana White and co. from the blushes. It started when White was in search of a UFC 300 superfight main event. With the likes of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Jon Jones turning down the offer, Pereira rose to the occasion and delivered a thundering show.

Within less than 120 days, Pereira was once again called by Dana White. This time to replace Conor McGregor. While it might seem like filling in the shoes of ‘The Notorious’ can be a big ask, Pereira did it effortlessly. He came, stared into Jiri Prochazka’s soul, and ended proceedings in the second round . As a result, Poatan has witnessed a major jump in the UFC pound-for-pound rankings.

Alex Pereira is just behind Islam Makhachev

Alex Pereira is now UFC’s number 2 ranked men’s pound-for-pound fighter. This means that Poatan is just below the lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev. Such a jump in the rankings also means Jon Jones now moves down to the third spot, with Leon Edwards getting pushed to number 4. Pereira going above Jones is significant in many ways.

Firstly, it shows a contrast in how the two have chalked out their last few months. While Jones has been nursing a torn pec, Pereira was up every time Dana White called him. Another major significance is that now fans have been heavily rooting for a matchup between Jon Jones and Alex Pereira. And with Pereira eyeing a possible move to the heavyweight division, this might just be the beginning of an epic bout between the two.

Meanwhile, Alex Pereira seems to be interested in switching sports too. Replying to an idea proposed by Anthony Joshua, the Brazilian hinted at a possible move to a different league.

Alex Pereira to explore boxing?

Looking at the dominant knockouts from Pereira, British boxing icon Anthony Joshua seemed quite interested. In a recent X post, Joshua proposed the idea of Pereira making his debut in boxing. Surprisingly, Pereira replied to the tweet showing enough interest for a switch. The UFC light heavyweight champion mentioned that he was 37 and also asked for suggestions from Joshua as to whom he should fight.

Well, as exciting as the prospect might seem, Pereira has his hands full in the UFC. After defending his belt twice, Poatan will now likely be facing Magomed Ankalaev. Touted as the Kryptonite to Pereira’s Superman, Ankalaev will look to burst the bubble if he does get a title shot. Thus, with tough challenges coming his way, we might not see Alex Pereira inside a squared ring anytime soon.

