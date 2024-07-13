Alex Pereira Expresses Respect for Israel Adesanya and Picks Izzy Over Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

The rivalry between former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and current UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira is nothing short of a blockbuster film script. Alex Pereira was the only person to defeat Izzy. One day, Israel Adesanya trash-talked Pereira, saying that when he became a legend, Poatan would be at a bar saying, "I beat this guy once."

Izzy's fiery words ignited a fire inside Alex Pereira, who decided to chase down Israel Adesanya in the UFC and hunt him down once again. Stone Hand signed a contract with the UFC in 2021.

Pereira quickly climbed up the rankings in the UFC’s middleweight division, and in 2022, Alex Pereira earned his shot at Israel Adesanya’s middleweight title. Poatan and Izzy locked horns at UFC 281, and once again, Pereira shockingly defeated Israel Adesanya.

The Last Stylebender was fueled with thoughts of revenge and earned an instant rematch at UFC 287, where, for the first time in his career, Izzy defeated Alex via KO.

Alex Pereira picks Israel Adesanya over Dricus du Plessis

Fast forward to 2024. Alex Pereira is the UFC’s light heavyweight champion, while Israel Adesanya is gearing up to reclaim his UFC middleweight championship at UFC 305.

Recently, Alex Pereira posted a video on his official YouTube channel in which he reflected on Israel Adesanya, who often takes shots at him, bets against him, and picks Izzy over Dricus du Plessis at UFC 305.

Alex Pereira said, “I hope (Israel Adesanya) wins because he has a beautiful story. I'm here; I’m supporting him. I already fought him, and I am not going to say he should lose. I’m not mad at him, no grudges. Like I said, if one day it’s possible to train with him, exchanging knowledge.”

When will Alex Pereira return

The UFC light heavyweight champion is currently one of the most active champions. In just eight months, Stone Hand has been part of three massive light heavyweight championship fights against former champions and has managed to end all three matches under two rounds with vicious knockouts.

Recently, after defending his championship at UFC 300 PLE, Alex Pereira stepped in on two weeks' short notice at UFC 303 after Conor McGregor withdrew his name from the card and locked horns with Jiri Prochazka in a rematch.

Alex Pereira retained his championship after he brutally knocked out Jiri Prochazka in round two of the fight, stunning the world.

Fans are now wondering when Poatan will return to the UFC octagon. In a recent YouTube video, Alex Pereira revealed he is aiming to return and compete in another fight this year, but he will not return before November as he has some commitments in October.

Alex Pereira expressed that commitments in October might disturb his camp, so the best date for his return is December. Two favorites to lock horns with the UFC light heavyweight champion for the title are Jan Błachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev. Who do you think will step into the fire with Alex Pereira next? Magomed or Jan Błachowicz?

