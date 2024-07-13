Alex Pereira Finally Breaks Silence on Magomed Ankalaev's Trash Talking, Vows to Knock Him Out

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira recently defeated Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303 pay-per-view. Poatan agreed to step in on two weeks' short notice against former champion Prochazka after Conor McGregor stepped out of the main event of UFC 303 due to a toe injury.

Recently, UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira dropped a YouTube video where he talked about his next challenge, a timeline of when he will return, and more. While discussing his return, Alex Pereira revealed he wants to fight one more time before this year ends.

Alex Pereira further expressed that he wants to aim for December; he cannot come back before November as he has some commitments in October.

The next in line for Alex Pereira is Magomed Ankalaev, a UFC light heavyweight contender on a 12-fight win streak. Since Alex Pereira defeated Jiri Prochazka, Magomed Ankalaev has committed himself to trash-talking Poatan. Magomed promised that he would defeat Alex Pereira in his own game.

Alex Pereira is still evolving

Finally, Alex Pereira broke his silence on Magomed Ankalaev, running his mouth wild about him in a recent YouTube video.

Alex Pereira said, “You guys saw a lot of people trying to self-promote, trying to belittle me, saying they would knock me out or finish me. But I'm training, evolving. I just started evolving now; that's the difference. I was able to go toe-to-toe with just kickboxing. Now I'm evolving, so each fight, it's getting harder for them."

Magomed Ankalaev claims he is in negotiations with UFC for Alex Pereira's fight

Recently, Magomed Ankalaev interacted with TMZ Sports, where he revealed he is in talks with the UFC for the championship fight against UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira. He even revealed that everything is in Alex Pereira's hands. If he wants to face Magomed, he can say yes, and if he wishes to duck him, he could do so, as Poatan is on better terms with the UFC.

Later, Magomed Ankalaev was asked how he thought the fight against Alex Pereira would go. He said he was planning to out-wrestle him. Ankalaev expressed that the fight would be an easy win for him; the ground game was always the plan, but even on his feet, he could possess the skills to out-strike Alex Pereira with his counterstriking.

In the end, the interviewer asked Magomed Ankalaev to issue a message to Alex Pereira, to which Ankalaev expressed that Alex Pereira should only call himself UFC light heavyweight champion once he faces a real problem—a well-rounded mixed martial artist like himself.

Daniel Cormier thinks Magomed Ankalaev is Alex Pereira's toughest challenge

Former UFC light heavyweight champion and Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier is a huge admirer of Alex Pereira's accomplishments in such a short period in the UFC, including capturing two titles and becoming the face of the company.

Daniel Cormier thinks Magomed Ankalaev would be the toughest test for Alex Pereira in his entire UFC career. In the reaction video of UFC 303 on his YouTube channel DC, Cormier mentioned that Ankalaev’s ground game is going to trouble Poatan.

Daniel Cormier elaborated, “Does Alex have anyone to fight? Of course, there's also Ankalaev. But besides Ankalaev, I don't even know who else Pereira has to fight. I think Magomed will be a difficult opponent for Pereira because Ankalaev has the skills to move Alex to the floor.”

He continued, “But still, there is a danger when you try to move Pereira. With Alex, you can't shorten the distance that easily. He punishes you every time you get close to him.”

