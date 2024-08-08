Alex Pereira Gets Accused of Making MMA Look ‘Stupid’ in Bizarre Rant by UFC Welterweight Star

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse and r*pe

Alex Pereira is being accused of making MMA appear ‘stupid’. Following the meteoric rise of Poatan, Joaquin Buckley of the UFC has made some serious allegations against Alex Pereira. Buckley, who is registered under the welterweight division of the Dana White-led promotion, recently slammed the UFC light heavyweight champion. In a recently released X post by ‘Parry Punch’ Buckley could be seen ranting about Alex Pereira.

Speaking about Pereira, Buckley stated that the ease with which Poatan is winning his matches is making it look like MMA is an easy sport. He then proceeded to say that Pereira might have been working extremely hard to achieve such impeccable success, but his antics make everyone believe that he can be a UFC champion.

Continuing with his rant, Buckley said, “No disrespect to Alex Pereira because I’m a fan of that motherf***** right now, that s*** is crazy what he’s doing, but it’s still like, how is he able to do that? It makes (MMA) look stupid and reta*ded… I don’t think a lot of guys are applying themselves like they should.” The 30-year-old UFC welterweight then opined that there are athletes in the promotion who solely specialize in MMA. However, coming from a different sporting background (kickboxing), Pereira should not have been able to win this easily.

Well, this is not the first time Joaquin Buckley has made a controversial statement. In the wake of his recent triumph against Nursulton Ruziboev, Buckley called out Conor McGregor. Coming back to Alex Pereira, he has been rampant in recent times. Defending his belt twice within 120 days, Pereira made quick work of both Jamahal Hill and Jiri Prochazka to shock the MMA world.

With him trying to get into the heavyweight division, Dana White laid down a condition for him to wipe off the light heavyweight division first. However, amidst speculations regarding who Pereira’s next opponent would be, an unwanted controversy has surfaced.

A TikTok user by the name of Meredith Brown has accused Alex Pereira of r*ape and sexual abuse. According to her account, Pereira abused her during the UFC 302 fight week. She met Pereira at a hotel named Courtyard Marriott, where Poatan forced his way with the lady. Although the accusations are serious, the woman has until now not provided any concrete evidence supporting her claims. Thus, with things looking a little tumultuous for Alex Pereira, it remains to be seen how he manages to come out of the mess.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.